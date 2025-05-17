Logan Thompson played well for the Washington Capitals this season and the playoffs. But in Game 5, things did not go his way. He let in two goals from tough angles against the Carolina Hurricanes. The most important was Andrei Svechnikov’s goal near the end of the third period. That goal ended the series.

Svechnikov passed the puck to Sean Walker and then took a shot. The puck went past Thompson through a small opening. Svechnikov’s goal was his third of the series and eighth in the playoffs. Thompson admitted the goal was his mistake. He said:

“The hockey world and all the goalie experts know it was a sh***y goal. You know, I know. I’m the one who let it in.”

Thompson said the play was a 3-on-2 rush. The puck moved to his left, but he lost sight of it. Players were blocking his view, but he said it was his job to watch the puck. He said via RMNB:

"It was a terrible goal to give up to end a season, and I’ve got to wear that. I’m an adult. That’s on me, and I can be better.”

Thompson saved 18 of 20 shots in the game, for a .900 save percentage. The other goal he gave up was to Jordan Staal. In that goal, Thompson was too deep in the net and left the far side open. Seth Jarvis scored an empty-net goal in the last minute, which finished the game and sent the Hurricanes to the next round.

Logan Thompson praises Frederik Andersen after Capitals’ playoff exit

Even though Logan Thompson made mistakes in Game 5, he played well during the playoffs. He stopped many more goals than expected and kept the Capitals in games. Thompson allowed two or fewer goals in seven of his 10 playoff games. According to stats, he stopped 8.86 goals above expected, second only to Frederik Andersen of the Hurricanes.

Thompson said it hurts to lose, but gave credit to the Hurricanes. He said they are a good, well-coached team. He also acknowledged that Andersen was the better goalie in the series.

"Credit to Freddie Andersen," Thompson said. "I thought he was the better goalie this series. I think I could’ve been better and made a couple saves in Raleigh and definitely tonight. It sucks, but it’s a good team, so tip your hat to them."

The Capitals' playoff stint came to an end as the Hurricanes defeated them 4-1 in the best-of-seven series.

