Alex Ovechkin is the greatest goalscorer in NHL history, a fact cemented when The "Great Eight" surpassed Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 goals.

Ovi netted his landmark 895th strike on the power play against the NY Islanders on Sunday. After etching his name into the history books, Ovechkin was invited to appear on The Tonight Show in New York.

Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis explained that Alex Ovechkin had been invited to several television shows to build his brand and generate hype.

However, Ovechkin responded that he was exhausted and wanted to show respect to his coach and teammates by resting and preparing for the upcoming games.

"Alex was invited on some television shows and The Tonight Show in New York to build his brand, hype, and celebrate,” Leonsis said via RMNB. “You know what he said? ‘I’m exhausted. I want to show respect to the coach and my teammates.'

"I want to rest. I want to get ready for Thursday’s game and the sprint of the playoffs. I don’t want to have to fly back to New York and come back. Yeah, it might be good for me, but it’s time.’ And that’s what you want from your captain.”

The Caps owner added:

"Alex knows how much we value him,” Leonsis said. “And, you know, we don’t want him thinking about anything right now other than, ‘I accomplished and broke a record that was never going to be broken.’

The Washington Capitals, meanwhile, will beeeying for the Presidents' Trophy for posting the best record in a regular season. They boast a 49-19-9 record and 107 points, trailing league leaders Winnipeg Jets by three points.

Alex Ovechkin reflects on his goal record

Alex Ovechkin reflected on his record, and with the chase finally over, he emphasized that now the focus will shift to the real challenge of the playoffs.

"Let’s keep it rolling, man,” Ovechkin said after being doused with beer by his teammates. “Yeah, five or six games left. And, (the chase) is over, finally. Now the real stuff (playoffs) is coming."

Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 42 goals and has accumulated 69 points in 61 games this season. He will look to add to his tally when the Capitals take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Capital One Arena next on Thursday.

