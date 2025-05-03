Caps defenseman Jakob Chychrun's wife Olivia shares a look at how he 'channeled his inner Florida boy'

Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun's wife, Olivia, gave fans a glimpse into how he was 'channeling his inner Florida boy' on her Instagram story.

Olivia posted a photo of her making orange juice for Jakob Chychrun and she captioned it:

" Jakob channeling his inner Florida boy and ording us Florida oranges to make fresh juice."

Olivia’s Instagram story @ livsmethod

In another post, Olivia shared a video of the couple's dog, Luna, excitedly licking up the orange juice bottle.

Olivia’s Instagram story @ livsmethod

Olivia also shared a snapshot of her healthy dinner - an endive and fennel salad.

Olivia’s Instagram story @ livsmethod

Jakob Chychrun was born in Boca Raton, Florida and grew up playing hockey in the Sunshine State before getting drafted in the NHL.

The Chychruns tied the knot in February at a beautiful Mediterranean-themed wedding in Phoenix. They kept the ceremony private with close friends and family.

Jakob is gearing up for the NHL playoffs with the Washington Capitals, who will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round after defeating the Montreal Canadiens 4-1.

Jakob Chychrun gifted wife Olivia Chychrun her dream car

Jakob Chychrun gifted his wife Olivia her dream car - a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. For Olivia, the G-Wagon represented the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

The generous gift comes on the heels of Jakob signing an eight-year, $72 million contract extension with the Capitals in March.

“We actually bought a new car a few weeks ago. We had a Tesla for a while that we’ve wanted to get rid of.” Chychrun said as per RMNB.

"We’re pretty big — as you guys know, we talk about our health and wellness a lot — we just had a weird feeling about sitting on a battery all day in the car, so we wanted to get rid of the Tesla and move on from the electric. And I got my wife her dream car, which was a G-Wagon.”

The Chychruns parted ways with their previous Tesla vehicle over concerns about the effects of sitting atop a large battery for extended periods.

