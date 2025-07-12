Caps Dylan Strome links up with Alex DeBrincat and Adam Boqvist on golf course

Capitals forward Dylan Strome enjoyed a relaxed offseason round of golf with former Chicago Blackhawks teammates Adam Boqvist, Alex DeBrincat and Mackenzie Entwistle this week at the iconic Pinehurst Resort.

On Friday, Strome shared a click from their golfing day out on his Instagram stories. The picture saw the four NHLers posing on the green with their putters in hand.

“Fellas,” he captioned the story.

via Instagram /@dylanstrome19

Adam Boqvist later reposted the story on his own account. In the caption, he added:

“Easy win 🤝 @dylanstrome19”

via Instagram /@adamboqvistt

All four players were teammates during their time with the Blackhawks. Strome played with DeBrincat from 2018 to 2022, Boqvist from 2019 to 2021, and Entwistle between 2020 and 2022 before departing for Washington in July 2022.

The Pinehurst Resort is a famous golf destination located in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Pinehurst is home to several historic courses including Pinehurst No. 2, which has hosted numerous major championships including the U.S. Open.

Dylan Strome joined Capitals teammates for Alzner Foundation charity softball game

Earlier last month, Dylan Strome was among several Washington Capitals players who took part in the Alzner Foundation’s nanual “Swing Into Summer” charity softball game. The event was held at Capital One Park in Tysons, Virginia.

Strome joined teammates T.J. Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom and Connor McMichael at the game, which also saw appearances from former NHL goalie and Canadiens legend Carey Price. Oshie and Backstrom served as team captains and some players brought their children along.

The Capitals official Instagram account shared a carousel of pictures featuring special moments from the day. One of the clicks saw Dylan Strome’s daughter Weslie holding the winner’s trophy while her father couched beside her. The caption of the post read:

“Swing Into Summer really hit it out of the park”

The game raised funds for the Alzner Foundation which supports youth sports access in the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia areas. The foundation was created by former NHLer Karl Alzner and his wife Mandy.

Carey Price’s wife Angela also partnered with the event through her apparel brand, Line Change Co. Carey Price was later seen signing shirts for the cause.

