In Photos: Carey Price, TJ Oshie and Dylan Strome participate in Alzner Foundation's "Swing Into Summer" softball game at Capital One Park

Habs legend Carey Price was among the guests in attendance at Capital One Park this weekend for Alzner Foundation's "Swing Into Summer" annual softball game. Washington Capitals stars including T.J. Oshie, Dylan Strome, Nicklas Backstrom and Connor McMichael also participated in the event.

The official Instagram account of the Capitals shared a carousel of photos from the charity game on Saturday. The caption read:

“Swing Into Summer really hit it out of the park”

T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom serve as team captains and many of the stars attended the event with their children. The foundation partnered with Carey Price’s wife Angela’s apparel brand Line Change Co. and Carey even signed a few shirts for the cause. Angela Price shared a few snaps from the event on her Instagram stories.

via Instagram /@byangelaprice

The Alzner Foundation was founded by former NHL player Karl Alzner and his wife Mandy. Held at Capital One Park in Tysons, Virginia, the annual event brings together professional athletes, celebrities and the community to raise funds for youth sports programs in the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia area. The proceeds support initiatives that provide sports access to underprivileged children.

Carey Price and wife Angela took a holiday to South Maine

Earlier last week, Carey Price and his wife enjoyed a getaway to Kennebunkport at the South of Maine. On Saturday, Angela Price shared a carousel of pictures recapping their short vacay.

One of the pictures showed the couple smiling in front of a bright blue sky and a quiet marina. The next click saw a colorful wall of buoys on a street of the seaside town.

“A sweet glimpse,” she captioned the post.

Angela also shared a cozy moment of herself lounging indoors by a stone fireplace, dressed casually. A fourth photo showed the couple standing along the shoreline with the blue waters behind them.

The next shot Angela posted was taken from bed, a mug in her hand, with a cozy view of their hotel room. The last slide featured a peaceful harbor at sunset, with boats resting on the water under the sky.

Earlier on Thursday, Angela Price had shared a photo of the sunrise on her Instagram stories, calling it their “last sunrise” in town. Another showed her smiling on a bridge under a weathered sign with coastal homes around.

Angela wrote that Kennebunkport is the “cutest little town” and mentioned enjoying clam chowder and lobster rolls. She also posted a clip of herself biking down a trail and a selfie with Carey in a seaside street.

