In Photos: Carey Price and wife Angela enjoy family getaway to 'cutest little town' in Southern Maine living on 'clam chowder and lobster rolls'

Habs legend Carey Price and his wife Angela took a trip to Kennebunkport in Southern Maine this week. On Thursday, Angela Price shared a series of stories on her Instagram stories on her account.

Ad

One of the pictures captured the sunrise over a peaceful harbor, which Angela labeled as their “last sunrise” in the coastal town. Another click saw Angela Price smiling on a bridge in Kennebunkport, Maine, standing beneath a weathered sign and surrounded by coastal-style homes.

“Kennebunkport, you are just the cutest little town!” Angela captioned the story.

via Instagram /@byangelaprice

The third picture featured a bowl of creamy clam chowder on an outdoor patio by the water. In the caption, Angela wrote:

Ad

Trending

“Living on clam chowder and lobster rolls.”

via Instagram/@byangelaprice

Angela also posted a short clip of herself riding a bike down a sunlit trail. She then shared a selfie with Carey Price, smiling in a seaside street lined with small buildings and docked boats.

Ad

She had also shared a wooden plate with two glazed donuts and a scoop of butter, with “Happy Birthday” written in chocolate syrup.

Carey Price’s wife Angela received a hate mail at their residence

Earlier this month, Angela Price spoke out after receiving a disturbing four-page hate letter at their home. She shared her concerns through a video on Instagram stories.

Ad

Angela explained that while fan mail does occasionally arrive at their house, she usually throws it away without reading it or showing it to Carey. She said fans should use official Montreal Canadiens channels if they want to send messages or get autographs and that anything sent through the team usually reaches Carey Price.

This time, however, the letter was different. Angela said it was the first time a stranger sent hate mail directly to their private residence. She explained that the sender was upset over political opinions and called the whole thing creepy.

Ad

“I mean, send me a nasty message on Instagram. Be a normal person. Go to TikTok and talk crap. But sending something to someone's address where you shouldn't have their home address is wildly inappropriate. F**king creepy. Don't be a creep,” she said.

Angela mentioned that while online negativity is unfortunately common, sending a physical letter to someone’s home goes too far and is not acceptable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama