"Don't be a creep": Carey Price's wife reveals hallowing experience of receiving four-page hate mail at family's home address

Habs legend Carey Price’s wife Angela recently spoke out after receiving a disturbing four-page hate letter sent directly to their home. She addressed the incident through a video on her Instagram stories on Friday.

Ad

Angela explained that while fan mail occasionally arrives at their house, she usually discards it without reading or showing it to Carey. She mentioned that there are proper channels for fans to reach out and that anything sent through the team usually reaches Carey.

“I just, even if it's just like a little kid wanting an autograph, I just don't think it's appropriate for people to send that to our home. There is an address,” she said.

Ad

Trending

“You can go to the Montreal Canadiens website and find an address to send fan mail there. And it has, does get to carry usually. So you have that.”

However, the latest piece of mail was different. Angela described it as the first time a stranger sent hate mail to their private residence. She shared that disagreements over political views were the reason behind the letter and called the act “creepy.”

Ad

“I mean, send me a nasty message on Instagram. Be a normal person. Go to TikTok and talk crap. But sending something to someone's address where you shouldn't have their home address is wildly inappropriate. F**king creepy. Don't be a creep,” she said.

via Instagram/@byangelaprice

Angela pointed out that while negative messages online are unfortunately common, taking the step of mailing something to a home address crosses a serious line.

Ad

Carey Price’s wife Angela experienced a health scare

Earlier last week, Angela Price had gone wine tasting and hiking with friends in Tickton to celebrate a 40th birthday. While the group knew the area had a high risk for ticks, they only did a quick check afterward.

The next day, during a company meeting, Angela felt something on the back of her neck. She then reached out to her friends from the trip and one of them came over and helped remove the tick right away.

Ad

“I don't know if I should go to the hospital and have them remove it what to do so I emailed the group of girls I was on the trip with and they jumped into action like of course a bunch of moms was gonna handle it,” Angela said in an Instagram story on Wednesday.

Angela noted that the tick hadn’t been on her for long and wasn’t engorged. She also mentioned this wasn’t her first experience with ticks as a similar incident had happened last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama