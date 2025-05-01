Carey Price's wife Angela opens up about a health scare during hiking trek - "I didn't know if I should go to the hospital"

On Wednesday, Habs legend Carey Price’s wife Angela Price shared on her Instagram stories that a recent girls’ trip to Tickton for her friend’s 40th birthday took a stressful turn after a tick scare. She mentioned that the group had gone wine tasting and hiking, and although they knew the area had high tick activity, they only did a brief check afterward.

Ad

Angela Price explained that the next day during a company meeting, she suddenly felt something on the back of her neck. She ran to the mirror and found a tick. Angela said she was home alone and didn’t know what to do at first. She thought about calling Carey Price but knew he wasn’t available.

“I didn't know who else like I don't know if I should go to the hospital and have them remove it what to do so I emailed the group of girls I was on the trip with and they Jumped into action like of course a bunch of moms was gonna handle it,” Angela said.

Ad

Trending

“They were calling their doctors, sending me exactly what to do, what to look for. Maggie came over and she's like, ‘Oh I got it.’ Didn't even flinch and got it out right away.”

Angela said it didn’t look like it had been there long and wasn’t engorged. She also mentioned it wasn’t her first tick encounter. She recalled a similar incident last year and said she believes the ticks might be getting into her hair and hiding before attaching.

Ad

She described the experience as disgusting and said she scrubbed her hair multiple times afterward. Angela shared that she had kept the tick and might get it tested. However, she mentioned that she wasn’t too worried about Lyme disease, as cases in British Columbia are rare and it hadn’t been attached for long. Still, she said the whole thing left her feeling grossed out and more cautious.

Carey Price’s wife Angela shares her take on fan labelling Hockey Canada sexual assault case as "hockey culture"

During an Instagram Q&A last week, Angela Price responded to a follower who asked for her thoughts on the 2018 World Junior sexual assault case and the broader issue of hockey culture. She mentioned that she has been following the case closely, but refused to label it as ‘hockey culture’.

Ad

“I can't see how we can classify this as 'hockey culture.' I really don't think that's fair, just in my experience. I think it's more young guy culture,” she said.

Angela shared a personal memory from her senior year of high school describing an incident that reminded her of the current case, though it didn’t involve hockey players. She mentioned that the people involved weren’t athletes and said the situation had some similarities to what’s now being examined in the hockey world.

Ad

"I don't wanna say it's hockey culture. Then again, I've witnessed this hockey world for more than 20 years and I've seen some not so great things. But it's been on both sides. It's a tough situation and I kinda feel for every single person involved," she added.

The case itself stems from allegations that a woman was sexually assaulted by eight men following a Hockey Canada gala in 2018. Five former NHL players, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton and Carter Hart, have been charged, and all five have pleaded not guilty. The trial is underway in London, Ontario, and is expected to run for several weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the industry. Having an educational background in Media Studies, she strives to present information in a clear and unbiased manner, so that all perspectives are considered and represented fairly.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



She is a self-taught musician, loves silversmithing and can be found at her workbench if she’s not watching or writing about sports. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama