Carey Price's wife Angela gives her honest thoughts on fan labelling Hockey Canada sexual assault case as "hockey culture"

Carey Price’s wife, Angela, answered questions on Instagram during a Q&A session on Thursday. One follower asked about the 2018 World Junior sexual assault case. They also asked for her thoughts on “hockey culture.” In her response, Angela said that she is following the case and is interested in the outcome.

"Yes, I am definitely watching and interested to see what happens," Carey Price's wife Angela said. "I can't see how we can classify this as 'hockey culture.' I really don't think that's fair, just in my experience. I think it's more young guy culture."

Angela gave an example from her high school senior year. An incident happened that was similar, but it didn’t involve hockey players.

"In my high school senior year, we had an incident that had some similarities to this one. None of them were hockey players, they weren't all athletes," Angela said. "I don't wanna say it's hockey culture. Then again, I've witnessed this hockey world for more than 20 years and I've seen some not so great things. But it's been on both sides. It's a tough situation and I kinda feel for every single person involved."

Angela shared on her Instagram / @byangelaprice

The 2018 Hockey World Junior sexual scandal case gained attention in May 2022 after TSN reported on a civil settlement. A woman said she was sexually assaulted by eight men in 2018. Five former NHL players have been charged in the case. They are Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton and Carter Hart. All of them have pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations.

The trial will take place in London, Ontario, and it is expected to last five to eight weeks. Jury selection began on Tuesday and will take about two days. The woman involved is expected to testify and the trial will be decided by a judge and jury.

Carey Price voted in Canada with his wife, Angela

Carey Price and his wife Angela now live in Kelowna, British Columbia. Angela shared on Instagram that she voted in Canada for the first time. She became a Canadian citizen in 2023 and also holds American citizenship. Carey and Angela both voted in the ongoing Canadian elections. Angela posted,

“We voted! My first time voting in 🇨🇦.”

Angela shared on Instagram / @byangelaprice

Previously, Angela also shared pictures from their Easter celebrations. One photo showed Carey Price, Angela and their kids, Millie and Lincoln, with a “Happy Easter” message. Another photo showed Lincoln wearing bunny ears at the kitchen counter. Millie and Lincoln also held Easter baskets in a sweet moment.

