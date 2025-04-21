Carey Price's wife Angela reveals major Canadian citizenship milestone achieved during ongoing 2025 Canada elections

Habs legend Carey Price’s wife Angela holds dual citizenship in the USA and Canada. On Sunday, she shared that she had cast her first vote during the ongoing Canadian elections.

Angela shared a series of stories from the family’s Easter celebrations this weekend. She also posted an Instagram story sharing that she and Carey had cast their votes.

“We voted! My first time voting in 🇨🇦”

via Instagram /@byangelaprice

Habs legend Carey Price and his family are living in Kelowna, British Columbia, post his NHL career. While Carey is Canadian by nationality, Angela had previously shared that she acquired Canadian citizenship in 2023.

Angela also shared their family moments from this year’s Easter celebrations. In one of the stories, the Price family posed together and the text overlay read:

“Happy Easter”

via Instagram/@byangelaprice

The second image featured their son Lincoln sitting at a kitchen counter, wearing a light grey hoodie with bunny ears. Another click saw their daughter Millie and Lincoln standing together and holding Easter baskets. Millie wore a light purple and yellow dress, while Lincoln wore light blue pants, a white shirt and an orange T-shirt underneath.

Carey Price’s wife Angela claims Canadian election process is ‘different’

Earlier this month, Angela Price shared her take on the Canadian elections system. During and Instagram Q&A session, Angela addressed a question asking her who she was about to vote for.

In response, she explained that she’s still adjusting to Canada’s election process but is looking forward to casting her vote.

“The Canadian election process is so different, I keep referencing my citizenship notes, haha and trying to take in all the information as it happens so quick (compared to the US). So still educating myself But excited to cast my first vote in 🇨🇦,” she wrote.

In October 2023, Angela Price shared that she had finally completed the legal procedures for acquiring Canadian citizenship and was officially sworn in. Angela explained that the swearing-in ceremony was held online and the appointment time was set by email. Since she was living in a different time zone at the time, her ceremony took place very early in the morning.

Angela shared that the Zoom call for the citizenship ceremony ended up lasting three hours, with most of the time spent waiting. She said it was a bit chaotic trying to manage everything but she was happy that it was all finally done.

