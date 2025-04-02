"Canadian election process is different": Carey Price's wife Angela shares her two pence on the upcoming Canadian elections

Habs legend Carey Price’s wife, Angela, has dual citizenship in Canada and the USA. On Tuesday, she did a Q&A session on Instagram where she shared her thoughts on the upcoming Canadian elections.

When asked whom she is going to vote for, Natalie explained that she is still getting used to the Canadian election process. However, she mentioned that she is excited to cast her vote in Canada.

“The Canadian election process is so different, I keep referencing my citizenship notes, haha and trying to take in all the information as it happens so quick (compared to the US). So still educating myself But excited to cast my first vote in 🇨🇦”

Natalie was also asked why she closed her fashion label, Angela the Label. She explained that she couldn’t balance everything and had to make a choice. Running the business took time away from her kids and she said that she wasn’t willing to sacrifice that. While proud of the brand, it was the thing she felt least passionate about, so she decided to let it go.

Carey Price’s wife Angela shares one unpleasant experience on Disneyland trip

Earlier last week, Carey Price and Angela took their three children, Liv, Millie and Lincoln, on a trip to Disneyland. During the same Q&A session on Tuesday, Natalie was asked about her experience at Disneyland.

She shared that her family had a great time and the kids loved it but she personally struggled with one particular challenge.

“it's not the most magical place on earth if you get motion sickness 🤢,”she wrote.

“But honestly, it was lovely. Yes, very crowded and too many people but we had a really great time and the kids loved it!” Natalie added.

via Instagram /@byangelaprice

Before the trip, the family had faced a major issue as Carey Price’s passport had expired. They checked the rules and found he could still cross the border using his Nexus card. However, Air Canada staff told them he needed a passport despite the regulations stating otherwise. Angela had a backup plan in case of issues so that Carey could drive across the border using his status card.

The former Montreal Canadiens star went through customs separately but was able to rejoin his family on the flight. Angela later confirmed that everything worked out and they made it to Disneyland as planned.

