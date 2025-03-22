In Photos: Carey Price and wife Angela enjoy Disneyland trip with kids Liv, Millie and Lincoln

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price's wife, Angela Price, shared photos of their family's Disneyland trip on Instagram. She posted moments with Carey and their children, Liv, Millie, and Lincoln.

"postcard from Disneyland," Angela wrote in the caption.

In one picture, Carey and Angela are seen posing in front of a Ferris wheel with Mickey Mouse’s face. Another photo featured Angela standing next to Tow Mater in Cars Land with her mother and Lincoln. The family also took a picture with the life-sized Lightning McQueen in Radiator Springs.

In one of the images, Angela posed with their children in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle. The children were dressed in Disney-themed outfits.

Carey Price and Angela met when he played for the Tri-City Americans. They married in August 2013 in Benton City, Washington. They raise their three children in Kelowna, British Columbia. They had Liv in 2016, Millie in 2018, and Lincoln in 2020.

Carey Price encountered a major problem prior to his Disneyland trip

On Sunday, 16th March, Carey Price’s wife, Angela, shared their travel troubles while planning their Disneyland trip. The Price family, faced a major issue because Carey’s passport had expired.

"Problem is, Carey’s passport expired a couple days ago, a month ago. He sent it for… anyway, it didn't arrive in time," Angela said on her IG.

After checking the rules, they found he could still cross the border using his Nexus card. However, at the Air Canada check-in, staff told them he needed a passport, even though the rules said otherwise.

But Angela had a backup plan in mind, she said,

"We're gonna try, if not, we're gonna hopefully still get on him on that flight out to Vancouver and then he will drive from there to Seattle and then fly from Seattle to meet us."

Angela worried that since his Nexus was linked to an expired passport, it could cause problems. She also said he could drive across the border using his status card.

On Monday, Angela shared an update from their flight. They got through Kelowna airport without trouble but had to rush to Vancouver.

“It was easy peasy. It was a sleepless night for no reason," Angela said. "We're on our way to Disneyland!”

Carey Price went through customs separately but rejoined them on the plane.

