Carey Price's wife Angela provides a major update on his travel crisis owing to expired passport complication

On Monday, Carey Price’s wife Angela shared an update on their travel troubles caused by Carey's expired passport. The day before, Angela had shared that the family would fly to the U.S. for a trip to Disneyland, but Price’s passport hadn't been renewed by the time.

Angela Price shared a short clip from the aeroplane they boarded from Vancouver, wiith her son Lincoln sitting beside her. She mentioned that they got through the Kelowna airport without any issues, but in Vancouver, they had to go through the airport because their flight had landed late.

Carey had to go through customs while the rest of the family continued. Luckily, everything worked out, and they got on their flight.

“We sprinted through the airport because we landed in Vancouver late. We took Carrie on his own way to go through customs. We're on the plane, and look who's with us.”

She then turned the camera to show Carey Price sitting on the plane with them.

“It was easy peasy. It was a sleepless night for no reason,” she said.

“The airport ticketing agent was, I mean she was great, but that was the hardest part. We're on our way to Disneyland!”

Angela mentioned that the hardest part was dealing with ticketing, but now they are finally on their way to Disneyland.

Carey Price and Angela faced similar flight crisis after son Lincoln’s birth

On Sunday, Angela Price recalled a somewhat similar challenging travel situation when their son Lincoln was a baby. She shared that Lincoln was born in the U.S. at the end of October 2020 while they were visiting Angela's parents on her stories.

They had applied for his passport right away, but due to COVID-19 backlogs, it didn’t arrive on time. By the time the hockey season started, Carey needed to return to Montreal right after Christmas, but Lincoln’s passport hadn't come through.

They tried to find a solution, but it seemed like they couldn’t fly into Canada with Lincoln.

“So we ended up flying private, again, mid-COVID and baby fresh, Lincoln,” Angela said. “We got a private plane, and they dropped me and Lincoln off in Plattsburgh, and then we got a car service to drive us across the border.”

Meanwhile, Carey Price, his daughters and the dogs flew on to Montreal. Angela said that it was funny how they had to go to such lengths to make it work during such a crazy time.

