Captain Auston Matthews reveals which quality of Maple Leafs squad has impressed him the most during regular seaason

Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs ended their regular season with a 4-3 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. The game had no impact on the standings as Toronto had already secured the Atlantic Division. Detroit was eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the week.

Ad

After the game, Leafs captain Auston Matthews said he liked how the team handled difficult moments this season. He mentioned that different players stepped up when needed.

"I think it’s just exciting. You go through 82 games, lots of ups, lots of downs,” Auston Matthews said (1:06 onwards). "You try to find your footing at times, but I like the way we’ve responded when we’ve had adversity.

Ad

Trending

"It’s inevitable that you’ll have those moments, and the way we’ve responded has been great. It’s taken all 20 guys in the room some nights—other guys leading the way, goaltending, stuff like that."

Ad

Matthews scored in the first period, marking his third straight game with a goal. But following that, Detroit scored three consecutive goals to make it 3-1. Philippe Myers cut the lead to 3-2, and Chris Tanev tied the game 3-3 with only two seconds left in regulation.

Mitch Marner set him up with a centering pass. Toronto had pulled Joseph Woll for an extra attacker before Tanev scored from the slot. Scott Laughton scored the winner 56 seconds into overtime. He put in a rebound after Dakota Mermis’ shot bounced off the end boards.

Ad

Woll made 31 saves in the win. Marner had two assists. Coach Craig Berube said the team lost structure in the second period but played better in the third.

“We were fortunate to get that tying goal,” he said (via NHL.com). “Guys did what they had to do.”

Toronto finished the season with a 13-2-1 record in the last 16 games. They won five straight to close the season. Eight of those wins were by two goals or fewer.

Ad

The Maple Leafs will face the Ottawa Senators in the First Round. Game 1 is on Sunday in Toronto.

Auston Matthews gave credit to his team for scoring 400th NHL goal

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews scored his 400th NHL goal against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. He reached the milestone in 628 games. Matthews said the goal was not just about him and called it a team effort.

Ad

"In the end, it's a team accomplishment," Matthews said. "It's a team sport—there's a lot that goes into it. Just fortunate that it's come off my stick a couple times. It means a lot. This group's been really supportive all year."

Matthews was drafted first overall in 2016 by the Maple Leafs. He has won the Rocket Richard Trophy three times. Last season, he scored 69 goals. He is only 20 goals behind Mats Sundin, who leads the team with 420 goals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama