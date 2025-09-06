Carey Price pens heartfelt tribute to Ken Dryden as Canadiens legendary goalie and politician passes away at 78

One legendary Montreal Canadiens goalie paid tribute to another. Carey Price penned a heartfelt tribute to Ken Dryden, who passed away at the age of 78.Ken Dryden sadly lost his fight with cancer on Friday, leading to an outpouring of grief from hockey fans, young and old.Among them, Carey Price took to social media to express his mourning and condolences at the loss of one of the hockey world’s most revered legends.Price Tweeted:“With a heavy heart, I extend my deepest condolences to the Dryden family. Thank you, Mr. Dryden, for your service not only as a Canadien, but also as a Canadian. You helped me as a young goaltender, and I will always be grateful for your thoughtful words of encouragement.”Ken Dryden became an NHL legend during the 1970s. He played a total of 397 regular-season games from 1971 to 1979. He won 258 games en route to five Vezina Trophies, including four straight.He was part of the Montreal Canadiens dynasty of the 1970s that saw him take the 1971 Conn Smythe Trophy as a rookie goaltender. Dryden inspired a generation of goaltenders, including Carey Price.Remembering Ken Dryden, Carey Price's role modelDryden remains one of the NHL's most successful goalies in history - Source: ImagnKen Dryden only played eight NHL seasons. He burst onto the scene in 1971 as an emergency goalie and guided the Canadiens to the cup that year. He would play another fantastic season in 1971-72, winning 39 games and posting a .930 SV%.However, Dryden sat out the 1973-74 season over a contract dispute. As a lawyer, he opened up a career for himself in law. Ken Dryden returned to the ice the following season and began a run of four straight Stanley Cups from 1976 to 1979.All told, Dryden won six Cups in eight seasons. He won the Vezina five times, posting a 2.24 career GAA and a .922 SV%.But his biggest moment came in the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Union. The greatest international hockey tournament at the time featured Dryden at his best. He backstopped Team Canada to a win over a legendary Soviet squad.Following his retirement ahead of the 1979-80 season, Dryden became a broadcaster. He spent time in the legal profession before returning to the NHL as president of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1997.Dryden’s contributions still resonate throughout the NHL. The Hall of Fame netminder remains among the league’s best of all time.