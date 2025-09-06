  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Carey Price
  • Carey Price pens heartfelt tribute to Ken Dryden as Canadiens legendary goalie and politician passes away at 78

Carey Price pens heartfelt tribute to Ken Dryden as Canadiens legendary goalie and politician passes away at 78

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Sep 06, 2025 23:35 GMT
Carey Price pens heartfelt tribute to Ken Dryden as Canadiens legendary goalie and politician passes away at 78 - Source: Imagn
Carey Price pens heartfelt tribute to Ken Dryden as Canadiens legendary goalie and politician passes away at 78 - Source: Imagn

One legendary Montreal Canadiens goalie paid tribute to another. Carey Price penned a heartfelt tribute to Ken Dryden, who passed away at the age of 78.

Ad

Ken Dryden sadly lost his fight with cancer on Friday, leading to an outpouring of grief from hockey fans, young and old.

Among them, Carey Price took to social media to express his mourning and condolences at the loss of one of the hockey world’s most revered legends.

Price Tweeted:

“With a heavy heart, I extend my deepest condolences to the Dryden family. Thank you, Mr. Dryden, for your service not only as a Canadien, but also as a Canadian. You helped me as a young goaltender, and I will always be grateful for your thoughtful words of encouragement.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Ken Dryden became an NHL legend during the 1970s. He played a total of 397 regular-season games from 1971 to 1979. He won 258 games en route to five Vezina Trophies, including four straight.

He was part of the Montreal Canadiens dynasty of the 1970s that saw him take the 1971 Conn Smythe Trophy as a rookie goaltender. Dryden inspired a generation of goaltenders, including Carey Price.

Remembering Ken Dryden, Carey Price's role model

Dryden remains one of the NHL&#039;s most successful goalies in history - Source: Imagn
Dryden remains one of the NHL's most successful goalies in history - Source: Imagn

Ken Dryden only played eight NHL seasons. He burst onto the scene in 1971 as an emergency goalie and guided the Canadiens to the cup that year. He would play another fantastic season in 1971-72, winning 39 games and posting a .930 SV%.

Ad

However, Dryden sat out the 1973-74 season over a contract dispute. As a lawyer, he opened up a career for himself in law. Ken Dryden returned to the ice the following season and began a run of four straight Stanley Cups from 1976 to 1979.

All told, Dryden won six Cups in eight seasons. He won the Vezina five times, posting a 2.24 career GAA and a .922 SV%.

But his biggest moment came in the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Union. The greatest international hockey tournament at the time featured Dryden at his best. He backstopped Team Canada to a win over a legendary Soviet squad.

Ad

Following his retirement ahead of the 1979-80 season, Dryden became a broadcaster. He spent time in the legal profession before returning to the NHL as president of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1997.

Dryden’s contributions still resonate throughout the NHL. The Hall of Fame netminder remains among the league’s best of all time.

About the author
Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications