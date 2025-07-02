Carey Price’s American-born wife Angela gives her perspective on living in Canada amid rising political tensions with USA

On Tuesday, Habs great Carey Price’s wife Angela held a Q&A session on Instagram where she addressed several questions about life in Canada, her American roots and how she feels about the current U.S.-Canada relations.

Ad

She was asked how her clothing brand Line Change Co. came up with its Canada/USA concept. Angela explained that this was a fun way to celebrate the connection between the two countries.

“@linechangeco is a cross border company and what a great time to show we don’t have to pick sides.”

She added that they’ve had success with this approach and plan to continue with it. Another follower who identified as an American living in Canada, shared feeling the need to hide their citizenship. Angela responded by saying she embraces her American roots and encouraged others to rise above political division.

Ad

Trending

“LOUD and Proud baby! We often point fingers at politicians for sowing division and spreading hate, but we must recognize that we are the ones doing the heavy lifting!”

“If some choose to succumb to that negativity, let them. Instead, let’s focus on spreading love and fostering unity among us,” she added.

via Instagram /@byangelaprice

Angela was born in Kennewick, Washington and later studied marketing and finance at Washington State University. After marrying Carey in 2013, she moved to Canada and now lives with their family in Kelowna, British Columbia. In late 2023, she officially became a dual citizen of both the United States and Canada.

Ad

The existing U.S./Canada tensions have been rising since the U.S. placed tariffs on Canadian imports earlier this year and there have been public statements from American leaders about annexing Canada. Canada pushed back and many Canadian citizens have become more vocal about protecting their national identity.

Carey Price’s wife Angela reacts to Jeff Petry signing one-year contract with Panthers

The Florida Panthers signed veteran defenseman Jeff Petry to a one-year contract on Tuesday. Angela Price reacted to the signing on her Instagram shortly after it was announced.

Ad

Jeff Petry and Carey Price were teammates in Montreal from 2015 until Price stepped away in 2022. She reposted the Panthers’ signing graphic on her stories and wrote:

“So excited for the petry crew!!! Make sure to find a place with a good guest room.”

Angela Price is also close friends with Jeff Petry’s wife Julie. She and Angela Price are business partners co-running the lifestyle and apparel brand Line Change Co.

During the Q & A session, Angela also answered a question about visiting her in-laws sharing that Carey’s parents recently moved to Kelowna and now help them out with the kids regularly, which she called a “blessing.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama