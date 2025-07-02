Carey Price's wife Angle reacts as his close Canadiens teammate Jeff Petry signs with two-time Stanley Cup champs Panthers

The Florida Panthers added veteran defenseman Jeff Petry to their roster on Tuesday, signing him to a one-year contract. The deal comes in at the league minimum of $775,000 with additional performance bonuses built in.

Following the signing, Habs great and Petry’s former teammate Carey Price’s wife Angela reacted to the news on Instagram. Sharing a Panthers signing graphic on her Instagram stories, she wrote:

“So excited for the petry crew!!! Make sure to find a place with a good guest room 😎.”

Jeff Petry and Carey Price were teammates on the Montreal Canadiens from when Petry was traded there in the summer of 2015 until Price stepped away in 2022. During those seven seasons, they shared the ice across hundreds of games and were part of the same veterans core and locker-room circle.

Angela Price and Jeff Petry’s wife Julie are also business partners. Together, they run their own fashion apparel brand, Line Change Co.

Jeff Petry’s wife Julie reacts to his new contract with the Panthers

On Tuesday right after the news of the signing by the two-time Stanley Cup champions was made public, Jeff Petry’s wife Julie reposted Florida’s announcement on her Instagram story. She also added a palm tree, sun and hockey emojis in the caption to capture the Miami vibe and her excitement for the move.

In the caption, Julie wrote:

“LFG!!”

The Panthers are expected to use Jeff Petry as a depth option on their blue line, likely in a third-pairing role. His experience and puck-moving ability are seen as valuable assets for a team aiming to win its third straight Stanley Cup.

Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced to the press that the team had signed the veteran defenseman to a one-year contract. He also heaped praise on the 37-year-old in the statement.

“Jeff is a skilled, puck-moving defenseman who can contribute quality veteran leadership to our lineup,” said Zito. “We are excited that he will join us to supplement our exciting core.”

Petry played 44 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season putting up one goal and seven assists while averaging nearly 19 minutes of ice time per game. Over his 15-year NHL career, Petry has taken the ice for the Oilers, Canadiens, Penguins and Red Wings. He has played in 981 regular-season games and recorded 385 points.

