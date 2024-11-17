Carey Price's wife Angela and daughter attends Taylor Swifts Eras Tour in Toronto

Carey Price’s wife, Angela, and their daughter, Liv, went to Toronto to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concern. The event was part of Swift’s big tour across North America and Europe. Angela shared a few pictures on her Instagram story to share the special moments from their trip.

In the first photo, Angela and Liv are posing together, making a playful “duck face.” This was captured during the time they got ready for the concert. Liv looks happy, and the song “Don’t Blame Me” by Taylor Swift plays in the background, setting the mood for the day.

In the next photo, Angela is dressed in a shiny, metallic silver outfit. The silver outfit matches the sparkly fashion many fans wear to Swift’s shows.

In another picture, Liv stands against a concrete wall, wearing a sparkly dress and heart-shaped red sunglasses. The caption jokes about “the merch line,” saying:

"All fun and games until you see how long the merch line is."

She referred to the long wait for concert merchandise. Liv’s outfit and playful pose fit the fun atmosphere of the show.

The next photo shows Liv sleeping under a gray hoodie on an airplane, with the caption saying they almost missed their flight.

"Slept through the alarm but still made our flight by the skin of our teeth." Angela wrote.

"Not sure if the pounding headache is from the concert last night, no sleep or the fire drill that was in our hotel room at fear this morning. Angela added.

At the concert, Liv is seen sipping a colorful blue drink, surrounded by bright lights and a cheering crowd. She was still wearing her red heart-shaped glasses, looking excited to be there.

The last picture shows Carey Price's wife Angela and Liv wearing matching green pajamas, jumping on a hotel bed.

Carey Price's wife Angela shared moments with her daughter Liv on Instagram

Carey Price's wife Angela and daughter Liv at Rogers Centre

When Carey Price's wife Angela and daughter Liv arrived in Toronto, they visited the area near the Rogers Centre. Angela posted a picture of Liv standing in front of a big balloon display that said, “TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR.”

Angela also showed a chalk artist creating a picture of Taylor Swift near the concert venue. Angela shared a post on IG from the trip and wrote:

"A lot of life was lived these past 7 days"

After the concert, Angela and Liv had a “girls night in” with burgers, and fries.

