Carey Price's wife Angela spills the beans on Habs legend's 'muted' conversation with team captain Nick Suzuki during lockeroom visit

Habs legend Carey Price and his family were in attendance at Rogers to watch the Montreal Canadiens vs. Vancouver Canucks game on Tuesday. Prior to the game, Price had a little locker room chat with Habs captain Nick Suzuki.

The official Instagram account of the Canadiens posted a clip from the locker room during Price’s visit. However, the portion where Price and Suzuki conversed was muted.

“Rien ne bat une visite surprise de Carey 🐐 The most elite guest appearance #GoHabsGo @cp0031,” read the caption of the post.

Carey Price’s wife, Angela, shared that she was just as curious as the fans about the conversation between Price and Suzuki. She reposted the clip on her Instagram stories and wrote:

“Had to run right to Carey to see what him and Nick were talking about that they had to mute 🤔 Ended up being nothing exciting, just location of where some guys were going to be.”

via Instagram /@byangelaprice

After the game, Carey Price signed shirts for fans and Angela shared a few snaps on her stories from their gameday experience. She also joked about their daughter Liv’s tendency to join her father in every picture he takes.

“In Liv’s mind if they want a picture of dad then they of course want a picture with her as well. She’s always jumping in to any photo she can,” Angela wrote in the caption of one of the stories.

via Instagram /@byangelaprice

The Habs secured a 4-2 over the Canucks on the night. Juraj Slafkovsky scored and assisted on two goals, Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield added a goal and an assist each, while Mike Matheson sealed the win with an empty-netter in the final seconds. Filip Hronek and Elias Pettersson managed to score one each for Vancouver.

Carey Price’s wife Angela inspired by Megan Markle’s show

On Saturday, Angela Price shared a glimpse of a donut baking session she enjoyed with her children, inspired by Meghan Markle's Netflix series “With Love, Meghan.”

Angela posted a series of Instagram stories of homemade donuts, including one of her son Lincoln holding up a sprinkled donut in his space-themed pajamas.

“So inspired by Meghan Markles show on Netflix... made yummy donuts this morning,” Angela wrote in the caption.

via Instagram /@byangelaprice

She mentioned using non-artificial dye sprinkles and also shared a TikTok video of the recipe on her stories, noting that she made some donuts with powdered sugar glaze instead of cinnamon sugar.

