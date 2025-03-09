"So inspired by Meghan Markle's show": Carey Price's wife Angela spends quality time with her kids baking donuts

Habs legend Carey Price and his wife Angela have been married for over a decade. The couple have two daughters, Liv and Millie, and a son, Lincoln.

Ad

On Saturday, Angela Price shared a glimpse into a donut baking session she enjoyed with her children. Angela posted several Instagram stories featuring a batch of homemade donuts she made, inspired by Meghan Markle's Netflix lifestyle series, "With Love, Meghan," which premiered on March 4.

One of the stories showed Angela’s son Lincoln holding up a sprinkled donut in front of his face, wearing space and dinosaur-themed pajamas.

“So inspired by Meghan Markles show on Netflix... made yummy donuts this morning,” Angela wrote in the caption.

Ad

Trending

Another showed Angela holding a bottle of Watkins Rainbow Sprinkles, with a plate of baked donuts in the background. She mentioned using non-artificial dye sprinkles for the donuts:

“Don’t have dried flower petals (yet) but I did have these non artificial dyes sprinkles I picked up on my last @naturesante order.”

via Instagram /@byangelaprice

In the last story, Angela shared the TikTok clip of the recipe she followed and mentioned that she made some of the donuts with powdered sugar glaze instead of cinnamon sugar.

Ad

Carey Price’s wife Angela shares her involvement in Kelowna's bid to host Special Olympics

Last week, Angela Price shared on Instagram that she has been involved in Kelowna's bid to host the 2028 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games.

Kelowna, British Columbia, was preparing to submit its bid with a letter of intent due by Dec. 20 and full proposals required by March 1. It is home to a strong Special Olympics BC community, with over 200 athletes participating in core sports programs.

Ad

Angela posted a photo of a "LOVE FOR KELOWNA" bag from a conference room, mentioning ongoing efforts to secure the Games on her Instagram stories.

“The last six weeks we have been working on getting a bid in to host the Special Olympics Winter games for 2028,” she wrote in the caption.

“Got everything finalized today so a quick cheers for everyone's hard work (I just showed up and gave my opinion, but others have worked very hard on this) so fingers crossed we get it!”

Ad

The selected host city will get to organize the national event, which will feature approximately 1,300 athletes competing in eight sports over five days.

Carey Price and family have been active in supporting Special Olympics initiatives. They regularly attend events and promote inclusion for athletes with intellectual disabilities in British Columbia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama