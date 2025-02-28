"I just showed up and gave my opinion": Carey Price's wife Angela involved in prepping Kelowna's bid to host 2028 Special Olympics Winter games

On Thursday, Habs legend Carey Price’s wife, Angela Price, shared on her Instagram stories that she has been involved in preparing Kelowna's bid to host the 2028 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games. The bid process requires interested cities to submit a letter of intent by Dec. 20, 2024, with full bids due by March 1, 2025.

Angela posted a picture from a conference room where there was a brown paper bag with "LOVE FOR KELOWNA" printed on it placed on a table. In the caption, Angela mentioned that efforts had been underway to submit a bid for Kelowna, British Columbia, to host the 2028 Special Olympics Winter Games:

“The last six weeks we have been working on getting a bid in to host the Special Olympics Winter games for 2028. Got everything finalized today so a quick cheers for everyone's hard work (I just showed up and gave my opinion, but others have worked very hard on this) so fingers crossed we get it!”

via Instagram /@byangelaprice

The final selected host city will organize the national event, which typically spans five days in February or early March, featuring approximately 1,300 participants competing in eight sports. Kelowna is home to the Special Olympics BC community, with over 200 athletes participating in 16 core sport programs, two youth programs and Club Fit for athletes of all ages.

The Price family has been actively supporting Special Olympics initiatives, attending events and engaging with athletes to promote inclusion and community involvement.

Carey Price’s wife acknowledges how new U.S. tariffs would impact her fashion line

Earlier this month, Angela Price discussed the potential impact of new U.S. tariffs on her fashion apparel business, Line Change, during an Instagram Q&A session.

Starting March 4, the U.S. will add a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on imports from China. In response, Canada is putting a 25% tariff on U.S. goods like alcohol, produce, clothing and household items.

“Absolutely. This will be a huge hit for us and something we will have to navigate. But as mentioned we were told this was coming so not surprised,” Angela Price wrote.

These changes could make things more expensive for businesses that sell in both countries, including Line Change, which Angela runs with Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jeff Petry’s wife, Julie Petry.

During the Q&A, Angela also reaffirmed her continued support for the Montreal Canadiens, despite her husband Carey Price no longer playing for the team. She then shared insights into her family’s recent move from Montreal to Kelowna, British Columbia, appreciating the slower pace of life in their new location.

