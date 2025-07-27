  • home icon
Carey Price and wife Angela glam up for Nick Suzuki's wedding reception gala in Montreal

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Jul 27, 2025 17:23 GMT
This weekend, Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki and his wife Caitlin celebrated their wedding reception in Montreal. The gala event was attended by many of his current and former Habs teammates including Carey Price and his wife Angela.

On Sunday, Angela Price shared a photo on Instagram showing her and husband Carey Price dressed to the nines for a glamorous evening in Montreal. Carey wore a sharp black suit and tie, while Angela stunned in a sleek red gown with thin straps.

The couple posed side-by-side in their hotel room, with Carey’s arm around Angela. In the caption, Angela wrote:

“This month’s date night sponsored by the Suzuki’s 🥂”
In her Instagram stories, Angela posted a special moment from the evening as the newlyweds made their grand entrance to a round of applause. Nick looked sharp in a tuxedo, while Caitlin wore a gorgeous white bridal gown.

“Mr & Mrs,” Angela captioned the clip.

Carey Price and Angela currently live with their kids in Kelowna, British Columbia. The couple travelled to Quebec to attend Suzuki’s reception. The trip also included some personal highlights which Angela shared in her stories. In Montreal, Angela met up with her business partner Julie Petry, wife of Florida Panthers defenseman Jeff Petry. The two even filmed a TikTok together, which Angela reposted to her story.

She also shared snippets from a walk through Mount Royal, followed by a close-up of her go-to order from Mandy’s Salads. One of her final posts showed a red dress hanging in her hotel room, the outfit she later wore to the evening’s festivities.

Patrik Laine and wife attended Nick Suzuki’s wedding reception

Another couple in attendance on the evening was Habs forward Patrik Laine and his wife Jordan Leigh. On Sunday, Jordan posted a series of Instagram stories featuring special moments from the celebration.

One story captured Nick and Caitlin pouring champagne into a towering pyramid of glasses. Nick dressed in a dark suit with a white shirt, while Caitlin wore her strapless white bridal gown.

"The easiest couple to celebrate," Jordan captioned the story.
The following clips showed the reception’s dreamy setup of dinner tables arranged under a grand tent adorned with chandeliers, candles and floral centerpieces. A close-up featured detailed place settings, menus and a black-and-white photo booth strip featuring Jordan and Patrik Laine.

Jordan also shared a candid moment of Nick dancing with a guest, both laughing and spinning on the dance floor. The reception carried on with a live singer performing on stage as guests danced in the glowing party lights. In one of the final clips, Patrik Laine and Canadiens forward Cole Caufield were spotted dancing on stage.

bell-icon Manage notifications