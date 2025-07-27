MUST-SEE: Patrik Laine's wife Jordan shares never-seen-before snippets from Nick Suzuki's wedding reception at Quebec

This weekend, Habs captain Nick Suzuki and his wife Caitlin Fitzgerald celebrated their wedding reception in Montreal, Quebec. The event was attended by several of his current and former teammates, including Habs forward Patrik Laine and his wife Jordan Leigh.On Sunday, Jordan shared a series of stories from the reception celebrations on her Instagram. The first story saw Nick and Caitlin pouring champagne into a tall tower of glasses. Nick was wearing a dark suit and white shirt, while Caitlin wore a strapless white wedding gown.“The easiest couple to celebrate,” Jordan captioned the story.via Instagram /@jordanleighlaineThe next few stories featured the beautiful setup at the reception. One click showed the tables under a big tent with chandeliers, candles and flowers. Another close-up captured the table setting with menus, glasses and a photo booth strip full of black-and-white pictures of guests, including Jordan and Patrik Laine.via Instagram/@jordanleighlaineThe fourth story showed Nick Suzuki dancing with a guest. The two of them were holding hands and spinning in circles on the dance floor laughing and having fun.The rest of the stories featured more dancing. In one, a live singer performed on stage while the crowd danced around on the dance floor. The last story had a blue party light vibe with guests including Patrik Laine and Cole Caufield dancing to the music on stage.Nick Suzuki and Caitlin Fitzgerald tied the knot in Turks and CaicosEarlier on Saturday, Caitlin shared a carousel of pictures from their wedding in Turks and Caicos, Mexico. The couple had privately tied the knot on the 9th of June this year.One of the photos showed Caitlin and Nick Suzuki holding hands and walking inside a modern venue. She wore a long veil and fitted gown, while he wore a beige suit. Another picture showed a curved aisle made of sand and greenery set up beside the ocean.“Just the two of us, forever🕊️ june 9th, 2025,” she captioned the post.A third shot captured a seating setup for two in a small rocky cove decorated with flowers. In another photo, the couple walked hand in hand on the beach surrounded by floral arrangements during sunset.One image showed a flat-lay of their written vows and rings, placed in sunlight. There was also a picture of the bride and groom sharing an intimate moment at the ceremony site as the sun set over the water. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA close-up photo focused on Caitlin wearing her lace veil with golden light on her face. Another image showed them walking out after the ceremony. One photo captured the sunset over the ocean. The final slide showed the same romantic dinner setup from earlier, now glowing with candlelight in the dark.