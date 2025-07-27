MUST-SEE: Patrik Laine's wife Jordan shares never-seen-before snippets from Nick Suzuki's wedding reception at Quebec

  • home icon
By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Jul 27, 2025 16:08 GMT
Patrik Laine's wife Jordan shares never-seen-before snippets from Nick Suzuki's wedding reception at Quebec [via IG/@jordanleighlaine]

This weekend, Habs captain Nick Suzuki and his wife Caitlin Fitzgerald celebrated their wedding reception in Montreal, Quebec. The event was attended by several of his current and former teammates, including Habs forward Patrik Laine and his wife Jordan Leigh.

On Sunday, Jordan shared a series of stories from the reception celebrations on her Instagram. The first story saw Nick and Caitlin pouring champagne into a tall tower of glasses. Nick was wearing a dark suit and white shirt, while Caitlin wore a strapless white wedding gown.

“The easiest couple to celebrate,” Jordan captioned the story.
via Instagram /@jordanleighlaine

The next few stories featured the beautiful setup at the reception. One click showed the tables under a big tent with chandeliers, candles and flowers. Another close-up captured the table setting with menus, glasses and a photo booth strip full of black-and-white pictures of guests, including Jordan and Patrik Laine.

via Instagram/@jordanleighlaine
via Instagram/@jordanleighlaine

The fourth story showed Nick Suzuki dancing with a guest. The two of them were holding hands and spinning in circles on the dance floor laughing and having fun.

The rest of the stories featured more dancing. In one, a live singer performed on stage while the crowd danced around on the dance floor. The last story had a blue party light vibe with guests including Patrik Laine and Cole Caufield dancing to the music on stage.

Nick Suzuki and Caitlin Fitzgerald tied the knot in Turks and Caicos

Earlier on Saturday, Caitlin shared a carousel of pictures from their wedding in Turks and Caicos, Mexico. The couple had privately tied the knot on the 9th of June this year.

One of the photos showed Caitlin and Nick Suzuki holding hands and walking inside a modern venue. She wore a long veil and fitted gown, while he wore a beige suit. Another picture showed a curved aisle made of sand and greenery set up beside the ocean.

“Just the two of us, forever🕊️ june 9th, 2025,” she captioned the post.

A third shot captured a seating setup for two in a small rocky cove decorated with flowers. In another photo, the couple walked hand in hand on the beach surrounded by floral arrangements during sunset.

One image showed a flat-lay of their written vows and rings, placed in sunlight. There was also a picture of the bride and groom sharing an intimate moment at the ceremony site as the sun set over the water.

A close-up photo focused on Caitlin wearing her lace veil with golden light on her face. Another image showed them walking out after the ceremony. One photo captured the sunset over the ocean. The final slide showed the same romantic dinner setup from earlier, now glowing with candlelight in the dark.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
