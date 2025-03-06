Carolina Hurricanes HC Rod Brind'Amour makes his thoughts clear on Mikko Rantanen trade drama amidst serious interest

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour firmly told reporters that forward Mikko Rantanen was very much part of his plans for the season. There have been rumors that the Finnish forward has been linked with an 11th-hour blockbuster trade before Friday.

NHL reporter Cory Lavalette posted a quote from Brind’Amour on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

“I know, obviously, everyone's talking about it, but he's here this morning, so I'm assuming he'll be here tonight and go at it. … I'm coaching this team right now as if he's here until they tell me he's not.” Brind’Amour said per Lavalette.

Lavalette shared another post on X (formerly Twitter) about Rantanen earlier.

“High drama as Rantanen was not on the ice … then came out to join the team last. I think we’re being trolled. 😂” Lavalette wrote.

Mikko Rantanen was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes from the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 24 in one of the most unexpected moves of the season. Rantanen had been negotiating with the Avs front office for months regarding a contract extension, but it seemed that the franchise was unwilling to meet his request.

Experts say that Rantanen’s performance and numbers have dropped considerably since joining the Canes. Since then, he has scored only two goals and had four assists in 12 games.

NHL insider lists three possible destinations for Mikko Rantanen

Mikko Rantanen has been linked with numerous other teams before the deadline. Some see his alleged refusal to sign a contract with the Hurricanes as a sign that he is willing to join another franchise.

Sportsnet commentator Elliotte Friedman spoke on Wednesday about Rantanen’s fluid situation with the Hurricanes. During NHL on TNT’s Face Off, the analyst stated that the franchise kept all its options open.

"Kings - I do believe they're one of the teams that's looked at it," Friedman said. "I think some of the other teams have looked at it are Dallas, and Toronto, we'll see where it goes. But it's the conversations are on, and the Hurricanes are definitely canvassing teams and checking to see what the market is.”

TSN analyst Pierre LeBrun had also posted on X (formerly Twitter) that “league sources confirm that Carolina has received clarity from Mikko Rantanen's camp as far as not being ready to decide on the team's contract offer by Friday's trade deadline.”

The Canes reportedly offered Rantanen a deal with a value in the nine-figure range during the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in February.

