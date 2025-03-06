NHL Trade Rumors: Insider Elliotte Friedman drops 3 key landing spots for Mikko Rantanen

The Carolina Hurricanes are exploring trade options for Mikko Rantanen as the NHL trade deadline approaches. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said on NHL on TNT's Face Off that Carolina has talked to several teams about a potential trade.

He confirmed that the Los Angeles Kings, Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs are the most interested teams.

"I think Carolina is doing its due diligence as we speak, trying to see what the market is for Rantanen," Friedman said. "I believe they've talked to several teams. I think one of the biggest questions that's being asked right now is, Will Rantanen extend?"

Mikko Rantanen was traded from the Colorado Avalanche to Carolina in January but has struggled with his new team, scoring only two goals and six points in 12 games. His production has dropped compared to his time in Colorado - 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 49 games. He also has not agreed to a contract extension, which has led Carolina to consider a trade.

Friedman said some teams see Rantanen as a short-term option, while others want to sign him long-term.

"Kings - I do believe they're one of the teams that's looked at it," Friedman said. "I think some of the other teams have looked at it are Dallas, and Toronto, we'll see where it goes. But it's the conversations are on, and the Hurricanes are definitely canvassing teams and checking to see what the market is.

"And I think if they get something that they like, I wouldn't be surprised to see a move again by 3 pm. Eastern on Friday."

With the trade deadline close, Carolina must decide soon. Keeping Mikko Rantanen could help in the playoffs, but trading him could bring back valuable assets.

Potential scenarios of Carolina Hurricanes trading Mikko Rantanen to one of the above three teams

Carolina is in a strong playoff position, so they are not looking for only future assets in return. If they trade Mikko Rantanen, they will want a top-six forward.

"Who wouldn’t want him at a $2.3 million cap hit, if Carolina retained 50 per cent of Rantanen’s salary." Friedman wrote in his column for Sportsnet.

Toronto could offer young winger Matthew Knies as part of a deal. They may also include Calle Jarnkrok to help fill Carolina’s roster.

Los Angeles could trade Trevor Moore, who scored 31 goals last season, or young forward Alex Laferriere.

Dallas has promising young players like Mavrik Bourque or Logan Stankoven, who could interest Carolina.

