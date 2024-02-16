Carolina Hurricanes vs Arizona Coyotes projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th February, 2024

  • home icon
By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 16, 2024 15:18 GMT
The Carolina Hurricanes will face off against the Arizona Coyotes at the Mullett Arena on Friday, with the puck drop scheduled for 9 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and BSSO. The contest can also be listened to on KDUS - NBC Sports AM 1060 and WCMC-FM - 99.9 The Fan.

The Carolina Hurricanes have a 30-17-5 record after losing their last game 4-2 against the Dallas Stars. The Hurricanes have won three of their last five games.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes are 23-25-4, having lost 3-1 to the Minnesota Wild in their most recent game. They're coming off seven consecutive losses.

Carolina Hurricanes’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen
  • Michael Bunting - Jack Drury - Martin Necas
  • Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis
  • Stefan Noesen - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jesper Fast

Defensemen

  • Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
  • Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
  • Dmitry Orlov - Jalen Chatfield

Goalies

  • Pyotr Kochetkov - Spencer Martin

Injuries

  • Antti Raanta (lower body)
  • Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)

Carolina Hurricanes starting goalie

Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to start for Carolina. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 27
  • Wins: 13
  • Losses: 9
  • Draws: 3
  • Goals Conceded: 62
  • Goals Per Game: 2.52
  • Shots Against: 632
  • Save Percentage: .902
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Average Ice Time: 54 minutes and 37 seconds

Arizona Coyotes’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Clayton Keller - Jack McBain - Nick Schmaltz
  • Matias Maccelli - Nick Bjugstad - Lawson Crouse
  • Logan Cooley - Barrett Hayton - Dylan Guenther
  • Jason Zucker - Adam Ruzicka - Alex Kerfoot

Defensemen

  • J.J. Moser - Sean Durzi
  • Travis Dermott - Mathew Dumba
  • Juuso Valimaki - Michael Kesselring

Goalies

  • Karel Vejmelka - Matt Villalta

Injuries

  • Troy Stecher (lower body)
  • Travis Boyd (pectoral)
  • Liam O’Brien (upper body)

Arizona Coyotes starting goalie

Karel Vejmelka is expected to start for Arizona. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 23
  • Wins: 6
  • Losses: 12
  • Draws: 2
  • Goals Conceded: 68
  • Goals Per Game: 3.36
  • Shots Against: 659
  • Save Percentage: .897
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Average Ice Time: 52 minutes and 43 seconds

