Carolina Hurricanes vs Arizona Coyotes projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th February, 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes will face off against the Arizona Coyotes at the Mullett Arena on Friday, with the puck drop scheduled for 9 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and BSSO. The contest can also be listened to on KDUS - NBC Sports AM 1060 and WCMC-FM - 99.9 The Fan.

The Carolina Hurricanes have a 30-17-5 record after losing their last game 4-2 against the Dallas Stars. The Hurricanes have won three of their last five games.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes are 23-25-4, having lost 3-1 to the Minnesota Wild in their most recent game. They're coming off seven consecutive losses.

Carolina Hurricanes’ projected lineups

Forwards

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen

Michael Bunting - Jack Drury - Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis

Stefan Noesen - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jesper Fast

Defensemen

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov - Jalen Chatfield

Goalies

Pyotr Kochetkov - Spencer Martin

Injuries

Antti Raanta (lower body)

Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)

Carolina Hurricanes starting goalie

Carolina Hurricanes - Pyotr Kochetkov

Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to start for Carolina. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 27

Wins: 13

Losses: 9

Draws: 3

Goals Conceded: 62

Goals Per Game: 2.52

Shots Against: 632

Save Percentage: .902

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 54 minutes and 37 seconds

Arizona Coyotes’ projected lineups

Forwards

Clayton Keller - Jack McBain - Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli - Nick Bjugstad - Lawson Crouse

Logan Cooley - Barrett Hayton - Dylan Guenther

Jason Zucker - Adam Ruzicka - Alex Kerfoot

Defensemen

J.J. Moser - Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott - Mathew Dumba

Juuso Valimaki - Michael Kesselring

Goalies

Karel Vejmelka - Matt Villalta

Injuries

Troy Stecher (lower body)

Travis Boyd (pectoral)

Liam O’Brien (upper body)

Arizona Coyotes starting goalie

Arizona Coyotes - Karel Vejmelka

Karel Vejmelka is expected to start for Arizona. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 23

Wins: 6

Losses: 12

Draws: 2

Goals Conceded: 68

Goals Per Game: 3.36

Shots Against: 659

Save Percentage: .897

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 52 minutes and 43 seconds