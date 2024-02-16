Carolina Hurricanes vs Arizona Coyotes projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th February, 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes will face off against the Arizona Coyotes at the Mullett Arena on Friday, with the puck drop scheduled for 9 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and BSSO. The contest can also be listened to on KDUS - NBC Sports AM 1060 and WCMC-FM - 99.9 The Fan.
The Carolina Hurricanes have a 30-17-5 record after losing their last game 4-2 against the Dallas Stars. The Hurricanes have won three of their last five games.
Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes are 23-25-4, having lost 3-1 to the Minnesota Wild in their most recent game. They're coming off seven consecutive losses.
Carolina Hurricanes’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen
- Michael Bunting - Jack Drury - Martin Necas
- Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis
- Stefan Noesen - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Jesper Fast
Defensemen
- Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
- Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
- Dmitry Orlov - Jalen Chatfield
Goalies
- Pyotr Kochetkov - Spencer Martin
Injuries
- Antti Raanta (lower body)
- Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)
Carolina Hurricanes starting goalie
Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to start for Carolina. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 27
- Wins: 13
- Losses: 9
- Draws: 3
- Goals Conceded: 62
- Goals Per Game: 2.52
- Shots Against: 632
- Save Percentage: .902
- Shutouts: 2
- Average Ice Time: 54 minutes and 37 seconds
Arizona Coyotes’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Clayton Keller - Jack McBain - Nick Schmaltz
- Matias Maccelli - Nick Bjugstad - Lawson Crouse
- Logan Cooley - Barrett Hayton - Dylan Guenther
- Jason Zucker - Adam Ruzicka - Alex Kerfoot
Defensemen
- J.J. Moser - Sean Durzi
- Travis Dermott - Mathew Dumba
- Juuso Valimaki - Michael Kesselring
Goalies
- Karel Vejmelka - Matt Villalta
Injuries
- Troy Stecher (lower body)
- Travis Boyd (pectoral)
- Liam O’Brien (upper body)
Arizona Coyotes starting goalie
Karel Vejmelka is expected to start for Arizona. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 23
- Wins: 6
- Losses: 12
- Draws: 2
- Goals Conceded: 68
- Goals Per Game: 3.36
- Shots Against: 659
- Save Percentage: .897
- Shutouts: 2
- Average Ice Time: 52 minutes and 43 seconds