Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senators: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th March 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday, with the puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and BSSO. The contest can be heard on WCMC-FM - 99.9 The Fan and CFGO - TSN1200 Ottawa.

The Carolina Hurricanes have a 41-20-6 record after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 in their most recent matchup. They've won two of their last three games.

Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators are 28-33-4 after winning their most recent outing 4-3 against the New York Islanders. The Senators have won three straight games.

Carolina Hurricanes’ projected lineups

Forwards

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Jesper Fast

Jake Guentzel - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis

Stefan Noesen - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Brendan Lemieux

Defensemen

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov - Jalen Chatfield

Goalies

Frederik Andersen - Pyotr Kochetkov

Injuries

Jack Drury (lower body)

Carolina Hurricanes starting goalie

Carolina Hurricanes - Frederik Andersen

Frederik Andersen is expected to start for the Hurricanes. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 9

Wins: 7

Losses: 1

Draws: 0

Goals Conceded: 18

Goals Per Game: 2.19

Shots Against: 208

Save Percentage: .913

Shutouts: 1

Average Ice Time: 54 minutes and 46 seconds

Ottawa Senators’ projected lineups

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk - Shane Pinto - Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph - Tim Stützle - Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig - Zack Ostapchuk - Dominik Kubalik

Boris Katchouk - Mark Kastelic - Parker Kelly

Defensemen

Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun - Max Guenette

Erik Brannstrom - Jacob Bernard-Docker

Goalies

Joonas Korpisalo - Anton Forsberg

Injuries

Josh Norris (upper body)

Thomas Chabot (lower body)

Rourke Chartier (upper body)

Travis Hamonic (undisclosed)

Matthew Highmore (upper-body)

Zack MacEwen (lower body)

Ottawa Senators starting goalie

Ottawa Senators - Anton Forsberg

Anton Forsberg is expected to start for the Senators. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 23

Wins: 12

Losses: 10

Draws: 0

Goals Conceded: 65

Goals Per Game: 3.21

Shots Against: 598

Save Percentage: .891

Shutouts: 1

Average Ice Time: 52 minutes and 46 seconds