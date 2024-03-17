Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senators: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th March 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday, with the puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and BSSO. The contest can be heard on WCMC-FM - 99.9 The Fan and CFGO - TSN1200 Ottawa.
The Carolina Hurricanes have a 41-20-6 record after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 in their most recent matchup. They've won two of their last three games.
Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators are 28-33-4 after winning their most recent outing 4-3 against the New York Islanders. The Senators have won three straight games.
Carolina Hurricanes’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Jesper Fast
- Jake Guentzel - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Martin Necas
- Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis
- Stefan Noesen - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Brendan Lemieux
Defensemen
- Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
- Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
- Dmitry Orlov - Jalen Chatfield
Goalies
- Frederik Andersen - Pyotr Kochetkov
Injuries
- Jack Drury (lower body)
Carolina Hurricanes starting goalie
Frederik Andersen is expected to start for the Hurricanes. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 9
- Wins: 7
- Losses: 1
- Draws: 0
- Goals Conceded: 18
- Goals Per Game: 2.19
- Shots Against: 208
- Save Percentage: .913
- Shutouts: 1
- Average Ice Time: 54 minutes and 46 seconds
Ottawa Senators’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Brady Tkachuk - Shane Pinto - Drake Batherson
- Mathieu Joseph - Tim Stützle - Claude Giroux
- Ridly Greig - Zack Ostapchuk - Dominik Kubalik
- Boris Katchouk - Mark Kastelic - Parker Kelly
Defensemen
- Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub
- Jakob Chychrun - Max Guenette
- Erik Brannstrom - Jacob Bernard-Docker
Goalies
- Joonas Korpisalo - Anton Forsberg
Injuries
- Josh Norris (upper body)
- Thomas Chabot (lower body)
- Rourke Chartier (upper body)
- Travis Hamonic (undisclosed)
- Matthew Highmore (upper-body)
- Zack MacEwen (lower body)
Ottawa Senators starting goalie
Anton Forsberg is expected to start for the Senators. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 23
- Wins: 12
- Losses: 10
- Draws: 0
- Goals Conceded: 65
- Goals Per Game: 3.21
- Shots Against: 598
- Save Percentage: .891
- Shutouts: 1
- Average Ice Time: 52 minutes and 46 seconds