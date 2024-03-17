  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Ottawa senators
  • Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senators: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th March 2024

Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senators: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th March 2024

By ARJUN B
Modified Mar 17, 2024 14:57 GMT
Ottawa Senators v Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes vs Ottawa Senators

The Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday, with the puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and BSSO. The contest can be heard on WCMC-FM - 99.9 The Fan and CFGO - TSN1200 Ottawa.

The Carolina Hurricanes have a 41-20-6 record after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 in their most recent matchup. They've won two of their last three games.

Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators are 28-33-4 after winning their most recent outing 4-3 against the New York Islanders. The Senators have won three straight games.

Carolina Hurricanes’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Jesper Fast
  • Jake Guentzel - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Martin Necas
  • Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis
  • Stefan Noesen - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Brendan Lemieux

Defensemen

  • Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
  • Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
  • Dmitry Orlov - Jalen Chatfield

Goalies

  • Frederik Andersen - Pyotr Kochetkov

Injuries

  • Jack Drury (lower body)

Carolina Hurricanes starting goalie

Carolina Hurricanes - Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes - Frederik Andersen

Frederik Andersen is expected to start for the Hurricanes. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 9
  • Wins: 7
  • Losses: 1
  • Draws: 0
  • Goals Conceded: 18
  • Goals Per Game: 2.19
  • Shots Against: 208
  • Save Percentage: .913
  • Shutouts: 1
  • Average Ice Time: 54 minutes and 46 seconds

Ottawa Senators’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Brady Tkachuk - Shane Pinto - Drake Batherson
  • Mathieu Joseph - Tim Stützle - Claude Giroux
  • Ridly Greig - Zack Ostapchuk - Dominik Kubalik
  • Boris Katchouk - Mark Kastelic - Parker Kelly

Defensemen

  • Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub
  • Jakob Chychrun - Max Guenette
  • Erik Brannstrom - Jacob Bernard-Docker

Goalies

  • Joonas Korpisalo - Anton Forsberg

Injuries

  • Josh Norris (upper body)
  • Thomas Chabot (lower body)
  • Rourke Chartier (upper body)
  • Travis Hamonic (undisclosed)
  • Matthew Highmore (upper-body)
  • Zack MacEwen (lower body)

Ottawa Senators starting goalie

Ottawa Senators - Anton Forsberg
Ottawa Senators - Anton Forsberg

Anton Forsberg is expected to start for the Senators. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 23
  • Wins: 12
  • Losses: 10
  • Draws: 0
  • Goals Conceded: 65
  • Goals Per Game: 3.21
  • Shots Against: 598
  • Save Percentage: .891
  • Shutouts: 1
  • Average Ice Time: 52 minutes and 46 seconds

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?