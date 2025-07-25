"Carolina have lost their minds": NHL X reacts to Hurricanes signing Jackson Blake to 8-year/$45 million extension 

The Carolina Hurricanes' decision to sign forward Jackson Blake to an eight-year, $45 million contract extension has sparked a flurry of reactions across the NHL community. Blake is set to carry a cap hit of around $5.1 million annually due to deferred compensation, per insider Elliotte Friedman. This contract has been met with widespread skepticism, as many feel the Hurricanes have significantly overpaid for a player with limited NHL experience and production, with one fan tweeting: &quot;Wtf? Under 6ft former 4th round pick with a career 30 pts. Carolina have lost their minds.&quot;Another fan wrote: &quot;Nothing better than committing to a core group that just hasn't been able to go to the promised land.&quot;Here are some more reactions from fans on X/Twitter: &quot;I’m sure it could end up a bargain but kinda feel like we learned nothing from the KK situation,&quot; one fan wrote. &quot;Interesting they’re giving him the 8 years now and not at the end of next season (which would still be within this CBA). I guess they really expect him to bloom this year,&quot; another fan said. &quot;Man, they need to share some of these negotiation skills with the rest of the league. Setting themselves up extremely well for the long haul,&quot; one fan commented. &quot;I wish the Cowboys did business this quickly and like this. Blake has been better than his draft placement, and should keep improving,&quot; another fan wrote. Blake recorded 17 goals and 34 points over 80 regular-season games last season, and added six points in 15 playoff appearances when the Hurricanes made their run to the Eastern Conference Final. Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky on signing Jackson Blake to 8-year/$45 million extension Jackson Blake, a fourth-round pick by the Hurricanes in the 2021 draft, previously played at the University of North Dakota. In the team's official statement, Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky said: “Jackson had an outstanding rookie season, and we think he is just scratching the surface of the player he can be. His tenaciousness on the puck,and competitiveness match our team’s culture and we’re excited about his future with our club.”Jackson Blake’s father, Jason Blake, also had a long and successful NHL career, playing 13 seasons from 1998 to 2012. What did you think of the Carolina Hurricanes signing Jackson Blake to an eight-year contract extension? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.