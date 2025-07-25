  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Carolina Hurricanes
  • "Carolina have lost their minds": NHL X reacts to Hurricanes signing Jackson Blake to 8-year/$45 million extension 

"Carolina have lost their minds": NHL X reacts to Hurricanes signing Jackson Blake to 8-year/$45 million extension 

By ARJUN B
Published Jul 25, 2025 05:47 GMT
NHL: MAY 20 Stanley Cup Playoffs&nbsp;Eastern Conference Final Panthers at Hurricanes - Source: Getty
Fans react to Hurricanes signing Jackson Blake to 8-year/$45 million extension - Source: Getty

The Carolina Hurricanes' decision to sign forward Jackson Blake to an eight-year, $45 million contract extension has sparked a flurry of reactions across the NHL community.

Ad

Blake is set to carry a cap hit of around $5.1 million annually due to deferred compensation, per insider Elliotte Friedman.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This contract has been met with widespread skepticism, as many feel the Hurricanes have significantly overpaid for a player with limited NHL experience and production, with one fan tweeting:

"Wtf? Under 6ft former 4th round pick with a career 30 pts. Carolina have lost their minds."
Ad

Another fan wrote:

"Nothing better than committing to a core group that just hasn't been able to go to the promised land."
Ad

Here are some more reactions from fans on X/Twitter:

"I’m sure it could end up a bargain but kinda feel like we learned nothing from the KK situation," one fan wrote.
"Interesting they’re giving him the 8 years now and not at the end of next season (which would still be within this CBA). I guess they really expect him to bloom this year," another fan said.
Ad
"Man, they need to share some of these negotiation skills with the rest of the league. Setting themselves up extremely well for the long haul," one fan commented.
"I wish the Cowboys did business this quickly and like this. Blake has been better than his draft placement, and should keep improving," another fan wrote.
Ad

Blake recorded 17 goals and 34 points over 80 regular-season games last season, and added six points in 15 playoff appearances when the Hurricanes made their run to the Eastern Conference Final.

Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky on signing Jackson Blake to 8-year/$45 million extension

Jackson Blake, a fourth-round pick by the Hurricanes in the 2021 draft, previously played at the University of North Dakota. In the team's official statement, Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky said:

Ad
“Jackson had an outstanding rookie season, and we think he is just scratching the surface of the player he can be. His tenaciousness on the puck,and competitiveness match our team’s culture and we’re excited about his future with our club.”

Jackson Blake’s father, Jason Blake, also had a long and successful NHL career, playing 13 seasons from 1998 to 2012.

What did you think of the Carolina Hurricanes signing Jackson Blake to an eight-year contract extension? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications