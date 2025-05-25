Florida Panthers forward Eetu Luotarinen got slapped with a five-minute major and a game misconduct for his dangerous hit on Carolina Hurricanes forward Jackson Blake during the first period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final.
The hit drew justifiable anger from fans on social media as Blake lay on the ice in noticeable pain.
Here’s a look at the hit:
Here’s a look at what fans had to say about the Luostarinen’s extremely reckless hit:
“Deserves to be suspended. Extremely dirty,” a fan opined.
"What a terrible call,” this fan weighed in.
“That’s the definition of dirty should get suspended,” another fan remarked.
Meanwhile, other fans questioned Jackson Blake’s actions during the play. Here’s a look at what these fans stated about how Blake handled himself:
“Blake brakes kinda inexplicably and puts himself in that position,” a fan chimed in.
“Blake turned and he hit the side of him. That’s the weakest misconduct ever. Blake caught an edge and had a bad fall,” this fan commented on X.
“Eetu getting booted from the game cause Blake lost his footing😂😂😂” another fan wrote.
Eetu Luotarinen’s hit will likely get a second look from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS) to determine if further discipline is warranted. If so, the Panthers’ forward could face a suspension or a fine.
