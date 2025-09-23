Carter Hart rumors: Hurricanes, Golden Knights among suitors to sign goalie, a week before gaining NHL eligibility

NHL analyst Chris Johnston reported that the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights are among the leading contenders to sign free-agent goaltender Carter Hart.

Hart is one of five players acquitted in the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial and will be reinstated on December 1.

While their contracts can officially be registered by the NHL starting October 15, players will be able to finalize deals as early as October 1. This early window allows them to secure visas and relocate before the league formally approves the signings.

According to Chris Johnston, Hart is focused on finding a team where he’ll get meaningful playing time and a strong chance to win.

"Hart is down to a working number of suitors, with the Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights and one or two other teams among those still in the mix, according to league sources." Johnston said.

The Golden Knights have made the playoffs in seven of their first eight seasons and are currently set to rely on Adin Hill and Akira Schmid in goal, though Schmid spent much of last year in the AHL.

The Hurricanes, meanwhile, have been one of the league’s most consistent regular-season and playoff performers over the past three years, winning 151 games and five playoff series while often rotating through multiple goaltending options. Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov remain under contract in Carolina.

Carter Hart has spent his entire NHL career with the Philadelphia Flyers, playing 227 games with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

He was charged alongside Michael McLeod, Dillon Dubé, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton when the trial began in April. All five pleaded not guilty and were acquitted on July 24 following a two-month trial in London, Ontario.

Chris Johnston rules out some potential landing spots for Carter Hart

Chris Johnston also noted that the Utah Mammoth reportedly discussed Carter Hart internally but have since dropped out of the bidding. The team also announced that goaltender Connor Ingram would not take part in training camp while awaiting waivers, with the plan of giving him a fresh start elsewhere in the NHL or AHL.

The Edmonton Oilers also chose not to pursue Carter Hart. GM Stan Bowman told reporters he’s confident in current starter Stuart Skinner.

The Philadelphia Flyers weren’t even allowed to reunite with Hart, their second-round draft pick back in 2016, as per Johnston.

