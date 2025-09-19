"Half their fanbase will leave": Social media vexed by Hurricanes' reported interest in Carter Hart & Michael McLeod, after sex assault case acquittal

NHL fans expressed their disappointment after reports linked the Carolina Hurricanes to Michael McLeod and Carter Hart, following their acquittal in the 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault case.According to insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, McLeod is expected to sign with Carolina, while the team has also shown interest in Hart.McLeod, Hart, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote and Dillon Dube were all found not guilty in July. The NHL reinstated the group shortly after, allowing them to sign with teams starting October 15, though they remain suspended until December 1.News of the Hurricanes’ interest has sparked heated debate among fans online. One fan posted,“Half their fanbase will leave now.”WW @realwilliam59LINK@TheFourthPeriod Half their fanbase will leave nowAnother fan wrote,&quot;Sorry, Canes fans, but let's be real: these are the only types of NHL markets where these guys can go and hide&quot;James @sonofabischLINK@TheFourthPeriod Sorry, Canes fans, but let's be real: these are the only types of NHL markets where these guys can go and hide 😬Here are some fan reactions:&quot;Regardless their not guilty verdict, as a father of a 19 year-old daughter, and someone taught to respect others, I’d be pissed if my team signed any of the five.&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;embarrassing for the canes and the league. disappointed but not surprised&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;These players have been acquitted by the court of law, they should be able to carry on with there lives&quot; a user commented.&quot;Going to be difficult situations for these players to find teans willing to take the potential PR hit it may cause&quot; another user wrote. For now, it remains to be seen if Carolina moves forward with Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, or both.NHL analyst Matt Larkin raises red flags over Carter Hart, Michael McLeod and othersNHL analyst Matt Larkin shared his concerns about Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, and the other players involved in the Hockey Canada trial, warning teams to carefully consider the character and the values of these players before signing them.“Even though the players were acquitted in the trial – those demeaning text messages don’t reflect high character even if they don’t reflect guilt. I hope teams consider the values they want in their athletes before taking the plunge.” Larkin wrote on X.Alex Formenton, one of the players tied to the case, signed with Swiss club HC Ambrì-Piotta earlier this month on a deal that runs until December, with an option to extend for the rest of the season.