  • "Half their fanbase will leave": Social media vexed by Hurricanes' reported interest in Carter Hart & Michael McLeod, after sex assault case acquittal

By ARJUN B
Published Sep 19, 2025 04:07 GMT
Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial Verdict To Be Delivered - Source: Getty
Social media vexed by Hurricanes' reported interest in Carter Hart & Michael McLeod - Source: Getty

NHL fans expressed their disappointment after reports linked the Carolina Hurricanes to Michael McLeod and Carter Hart, following their acquittal in the 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault case.

According to insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, McLeod is expected to sign with Carolina, while the team has also shown interest in Hart.

McLeod, Hart, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote and Dillon Dube were all found not guilty in July. The NHL reinstated the group shortly after, allowing them to sign with teams starting October 15, though they remain suspended until December 1.

News of the Hurricanes’ interest has sparked heated debate among fans online. One fan posted,

“Half their fanbase will leave now.”
Another fan wrote,

"Sorry, Canes fans, but let's be real: these are the only types of NHL markets where these guys can go and hide"
Here are some fan reactions:

"Regardless their not guilty verdict, as a father of a 19 year-old daughter, and someone taught to respect others, I’d be pissed if my team signed any of the five." one fan wrote.
"embarrassing for the canes and the league. disappointed but not surprised" another fan wrote.
"These players have been acquitted by the court of law, they should be able to carry on with there lives" a user commented.
"Going to be difficult situations for these players to find teans willing to take the potential PR hit it may cause" another user wrote.

For now, it remains to be seen if Carolina moves forward with Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, or both.

NHL analyst Matt Larkin raises red flags over Carter Hart, Michael McLeod and others

NHL analyst Matt Larkin shared his concerns about Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, and the other players involved in the Hockey Canada trial, warning teams to carefully consider the character and the values of these players before signing them.

“Even though the players were acquitted in the trial – those demeaning text messages don’t reflect high character even if they don’t reflect guilt. I hope teams consider the values they want in their athletes before taking the plunge.” Larkin wrote on X.

Alex Formenton, one of the players tied to the case, signed with Swiss club HC Ambrì-Piotta earlier this month on a deal that runs until December, with an option to extend for the rest of the season.

ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

bell-icon Manage notifications