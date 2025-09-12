NHL analyst raises serious concern over 'character' of Hockey Canada trial players being reinstated to league

The NHL has approved the return of five players involved in the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial, but the decision has drawn mixed reactions. Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote are now unrestricted free agents. They will be eligible to sign contracts on October 15 and play in games starting December 1.The Hockey Canada case was tied to an incident in June 2018 and went through a two-month trial in London, Ontario. On July 24, all five players were acquitted. Despite the verdict, the NHL called the matter troubling and said the players’ conduct did not meet league standards.Analyst Matt Larkin voiced concerns about the reinstatement and urged teams to think carefully before signing them. In response to Elliotte Friedman’s report that the Hockey Canada players will be eligible by December, Larkin wrote:“Even though the players were acquitted in the trial – those demeaning text messages don’t reflect high character even if they don’t reflect guilt. I hope teams consider the values they want in their athletes before taking the plunge.”Carter Hart, a 27-year-old goaltender with NHL experience, is viewed as the most likely to sign again. For McLeod, Dube and Foote, who last played in January 2024 before stepping away, their futures remain uncertain.The NHL Players’ Association supported the decision and said the players should have the chance to continue their careers.&quot;Upon their full acquittal by Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia, we initiated discussions with the NHL regarding the players' return to work,&quot; the NHLPA said in a statement on Thursday (via ESPN).&quot;To avoid a protracted dispute that would cause further delay, we reached the resolution that the league announced today. We now consider the matter closed and look forward to the players' return.&quot;Alex Formenton signed with a Swiss team after Hockey Canada trial verdictAlex Formenton, who was the fifth player involved in the Hockey Canada case, returned to professional hockey after signing with Swiss team HC Ambrì-Piotta on Saturday. The 25-year-old forward signed a contract until December, which includes an option to extend for the rest of the season. The club announced the signing on X with a highlight video.Formenton played for Ambrì-Piotta in the 2023-24 season. He scored ten goals and six assists in 24 games. He left in January 2024 to focus on his defense and worked construction at the time. With the case finished, Formenton has returned to the team.Previously, Formenton played for the Ottawa Senators in the NHL. In the future, he will be eligible to return to the League upon getting an NHL contract.