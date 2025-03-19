Charlie Coyle speaks out on facing off against $24,600,000 ex-Bruins teammate post trade to Maple Leafs

Colorado Avalanche forward Charlie Coyle reminisced about his six years playing alongside NHL defenseman Brandon Carlo. Both were teammates at the Boston Bruins from 2019 until this season’s trade deadline when both were traded. Carlo ended up at the Toronto Maple Leafs while Coyle is now with the Avalanche. Carlo signed a six-year, $24,600,000 contract with the team.

Nick Barden of "The Hockey News" shared Coyle's statements about his former teammate and friend.

"Everyone loves him. You can't not like him,” Coyle said. “He's a big presence. He's just a good, good person. That's what I'll miss (about) playing with him most. Yeah he's a great player on the ice, but just his personality, getting to know him, he makes guys feel comfortable coming in.

He's been a leader of [the Bruins] for years. Those guys are just so valuable. I know they're going to miss him. I know they already do miss him."

After all their years on the same team, Coyle and Carlo faced off against each other barely a day after both traded on Mar. 8 when the Avalanche defeated the Leafs 7–4. They are now set for a rematch on Wednesday night when the Leafs host the Avs at the Scotiabank Arena.

Coyle also praised Carlo’s attitude off the ice.

"And that's what makes him who he is. He's not a person that goes above and beyond when the camera's on, he's that way, how he is, every single day to every person. He gives everyone the time of day no matter who you are," Coyle said, via The Hockey News.

Carlo has two years left on his six-year, $24.6-million contract and, from the amount of ice time he’s seen with the Leafs since he joined them, is shaping up to be an important asset for them. He has played in all of the Leafs’ five games since the trade deadline expired, averaging 19:20 minutes per game.

Charlie Coyle spoke out about his “bittersweet” move to the Avalanche

Charlie Coyle had spoken to reporters before the first game against the Leafs and opened up about his feelings about being traded.

"Playing for [my] team in Boston, it’s my hometown,” Coyle said, via Athlon Sports. “I love being there, so it’s definitely bittersweet, but on the other hand, such a great opportunity here to join a really, really good team, and that excites me a lot."

Coyle is in the fifth year of a six-year, $31.5-million contract.

