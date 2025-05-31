Charlie Coyle and wife Danielle attend Kenny Chesney's show at The Sphere in Las Vegas

Colorado Avalanche forward Charlie Coyle and his wife, Danielle, were in attendance at country superstar Kenny Chesney’s concert at The Sphere in Las Vegas on Friday night.

Danielle posted a short clip on her Instagram stories showing the concert’s digital visuals across the venue’s massive curved screens. The screens displayed many past Kenny Chesney tour posters as the camera swept across the sphere and focused on Charlie Coyle sitting beside her, dressed in a black button-up shirt. She also tagged Charlie in the story and added the location tag for The Sphere.

via Instagram /@daniellegcoyle

Charlie Coyle’s wife, Danielle Hooper, is a former Miss Minnesota USA and retail merchandising graduate. The couple met while he played for the Minnesota Wild. Coyle proposed to her in Nantucket in August 2021, and they got married in Minneapolis in August the next year.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lilia, in 2023. Danielle has worked as a buyer and model and supports charities like Habitat for Humanity.

Charlie Coyle’s wife Danielle bid an emotional goodbye to Boston

Earlier this season, Charlie Coyle started a new chapter with the Colorado Avalanche after being traded from the Boston Bruins at the deadline. The move ended his nearly six seasons with the Bruins.

Following the trade, Coyle's wife, Danielle, took to Instagram to reflect on their time in Boston. She shared several photos featuring personal and team moments from their years in the city.

In the caption, she wrote:

“A love letter to Boston 🫶🏻 six years of growing from just us two into a real family here. I’m so grateful for this city that we will always consider home. I will miss it more than I could have ever imagined!”

The carousel included a shot of the couple at Fenway Park with Charlie in a Bruins jersey, a group photo of Bruins players' partners in matching jackets, and a cover from “In Boston” magazine featuring the couple with their two golden retrievers.

Other photos showed the North Station entrance decorated with a 2018 Stanley Cup Final banner, a packed TD Garden crowd and customized Bruins jackets labeled “Coyle” and “Hall.” Danielle also included scenic shots of Boston in winter and personal moments with their daughter Lilia, both at home and at a Bruins game wearing Charlie's No. 13 jersey.

