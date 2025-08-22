  • home icon
Charlie McAvoy's wife, Kiley, shares adorable pictures of 7-month old son, Rhys Michael McAvoy, donning No. 73 Bruins mini helmet

By ARJUN B
Modified Aug 22, 2025 10:50 GMT
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn
Charlie McAvoy's wife Kiley shares adorable pictures of 7-month old son Rhys Michael McAvoy - Source: Imagn

Boston Bruins' alternate captain Charlie McAvoy’s wife, Kiley, shared photos and videos on Instagram of their son, Rhys Michael, wearing a mini helmet.

In one clip, she showed the tiny helmet featuring the Boston Bruins logo and McAvoy’s No. 73 on the back, writing:

“When life gives you helmets, better make them hockey ones.”
Charlie McAvoy&#039;s wife Kiley IG story - Creidt: @ kileymcavoy
Charlie McAvoy's wife Kiley IG story - Creidt: @ kileymcavoy

She it up with a sweet photo of Rhys wearing the helmet, captioned:

“Just like my Dada!”
McAvoy&#039;s wife, Kiley IG story - Creidt: @ kileymcavo
McAvoy's wife, Kiley IG story - Creidt: @ kileymcavo

In another shot, Kiley captured Rhys Michael smiling while showing off the helmet from a different angle.

McAvoy&#039;s wife Kiley IG story - Creidt: @ kileymcavo
McAvoy's wife Kiley IG story - Creidt: @ kileymcavo

Charlie McAvoy and Kiley Sullivan, who met during their time at Boston University, were married on Aug. 5, 2023, at the Boston Public Library. Kiley, the daughter of the New York Rangers coach, gave birth to their first child, Rhys Michael, on January 26, 2025.

Just two weeks ago, McAvoy celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Instagram, posting a photo from their wedding day and writing how grateful he is for “the most incredible wife and mother” by his side.

“2 amazing years with the most incredible wife and mother I could ever ask for. Happy Anniversary @kileymcavoy, we love you so much.”
McAvoy and Kiley at the Boston Public Library.

Charlie McAvoy on coached by father-in-law Mike Sullivan

The 4 Nations Face-Off was the first time Charlie McAvoy played under his father-in-law, Mike Sullivan, who coached Team USA at the tournament. For McAvoy, the experience was nothing short of surreal.

"Rreally just how amazing it is. Me and my wife, with Rhys, we just brought a son into the world. His dad got to play for his grandpa. How incredible that is and just how rare,” McAvoy said. (per NHL.com)
"Really it's something that none of us ever could have dreamed of. There's no crystal ball that would have shown us that. It's just amazing and I know the pride that I've seen in my wife and just how proud she is of her dad and of me and it's just extremely special."

Sullivan also mentioned that when the family spends time together, hockey rarely comes up. He made a point not to interfere with McAvoy’s career or overstep the role of his Bruins coaches, a balance that works well for everyone.

