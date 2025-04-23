"Chop his legs off next time": Paul Bissonnette roused as Maple Leafs goalie hacks and boulders Ridly Greig

NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette issued some strong words regarding Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz’s hacking of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.

During the second period of the Leafs-Senators Game 2 showdown in the their opening-round series, Stolarz hacked away at Greig for invading the crease.

Here’s a look at the exchange between the Maple Leafs netminder and the Senators’ forward:

The back-and-forth struggle between Stolarz and Greig prompted Bissonnette to laud the Maple Leafs goalie, stating on X:

“The Carpenter handles his own business. Chop his legs off next time. That’s your paint. “

Stolarz and Greig got coincidental minor penalties for the exchange. The Maple Leafs goaltender got two minutes for interference while Greig got two for roughing.

The altercation is just another example of how physical the Leafs-Senators series has gotten, especially in light of the extracurricular activity toward the end of the Game 1 on Sunday night.

Ottawa Senators’ lack of discipline costly against Maple Leafs

The Ottawa Senators' physical play has gotten in the way of scoring goals against Toronto - Source: Imagn

The Ottawa Senators have shown a lack of discipline in the first two games against the Toronto Maple Leafs in their opening-round series of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Senators took 38 penalty minutes in Game 1, costing them three power play goals by the Leafs. The vaunted Toronto power play struck on three separate occasions, putting the game out of reach when the Senators still had a chance to get back into the contest.

In Game 2, the Senators continued racking up the penalty minutes, surrendering yet another power play goal in the first period to John Tavares.

The Senators cannot hope to get back into the series against Toronto taking the number of penalties they have thus far. The Leafs’ four power play goals in two games has proven far too costly for the Senators to afford more freebies.

While the Senators’ strong physical play has been an asset, their lack of discipline has been a liability. So, it remains to be seen if the Sens can rein in their aggressive play and focus on scoring goals. The Sens can do it given their strong team, led by captain Brady Tkachuk.

If the Senators fall into a 2-0 hole after Tuesday night, Game 3 could feature a desperate Senators team looking to salvage their season while playing in front of their hometown fans.

