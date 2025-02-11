Chris Kreider hilariously reveals his only concern on facing best friend Mika Zibanejad at 4 Nations Face-Off

Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad have been longtime teammates, linemates and friends. Nine years together with the New York Rangers has resulted in incredible chemistry on and off the rink. However, for the next week, they become rivals at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Kreider will represent Team USA, while Zibanejad will represent Team Sweden. The two teams will play on Monday in their third and final round-robin game at TD Garden in Boston.

Kreider was asked what it would be like playing against his best friend and Rangers teammate. Reporter Mollie Walker shared his response on X (formerly Twitter).

"I think he knows all of my tricks. Unfortunately, his bag of tricks is a lot deeper than mine. Not sure how often I'm going to be on the ice against him, he's kind of on a whole other level," Kreider said.

Kreider will have three fellow Rangers with him on Team USA including Vincent Trocheck, Adam Fox and newly acquired J.T. Miller.

It will be interesting to watch Zibanejad battle with so many of his New York teammates at the 4 Nations.

Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad will need to step up for the Rangers down the stretch

It's been a difficult season for both Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad.

Kreider has registered just 20 points (16 goals, four assists) through 47 games, while Zibanejad has produced 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 55 games. It's been a drastic dip in production from both players who each racked up over 70 points during the 2023-24 season en route to the Rangers winning the President's Trophy.

The success of the Rangers relies heavily on the performance of Kreider and Zibajenad.

New York's current record is 27-24-4 (58 points), three points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the Eastern Conference's last wild-card slot.

After they face off at the 4-Nations, Kreider, Zibanejad and the Rangers will return to NHL action against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, February 22. The puck drops at 5:30 p.m. EST at the KeyBank Center.

