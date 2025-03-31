Vancouver Canucks winger Kiefer Sherwood has been an absolute wrecking ball this season, having recorded 424 hits in 70 games. He broke the NHL record for most hits in a regular season on March 22, after his 384th hit, which came against the New York Rangers. The previous record for most hits in a single season was set last season by Nashville Predators D-man Jeremy Lauzon with 383.

Ad

Sherwood's heavy-hitting style caught the eye of Stanley Cup-winning D-man Chris Pronger. On Sunday, Pronger reacted to a graphic on X, which listed this season's top 10 players with the most hits, with Canucks' Sherwood holding the No. 1 spot with a massive lead over Luke Schenn at No. 2.

Pronger tipped his hat to the 30-year-old Canucks winger's physicality and wrote:

"What a pick up Kiefer Sherwood has been for the Canucks this year. Best bang for the buck! Pun intended."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pronger raved about the hard-hitting forward making $1.5 million this season. The Vancouver Canucks acquired Kiefer Sherwood during the 2024 NHL free agency and signed him to a two-year, $3 million deal, per Puckpedia.

Sherwood did not enter the league as the wrecking ball he is today. In his first four seasons in the NHL, Sherwood had 155 hits in 87 games. He flipped a switch when he joined the Nashville Predators in 2023 when he recorded 103 hits in 32 games, followed by 234 hits in 68 games during the 2023-24 regular season, per HockeyReference.

Ad

Across his seven NHL seasons, Kiefer Sherwood has 916 hits in 257 games. Since the league started recording hits in 2005-06, the leader in hits is unrestricted free agent Cal Clutterbuck, who has 4,029 hits in 1,064 games.

Kiefer Sherwood fires warning shots at Jason Dickenson for "dirty hit" on Canucks teammate

During the Canucks-Blackhawks clash on March 17, Hawks' Jason Dickinson slammed Canucks forward Filip Chytil into the boards. Chytil was slow to get on his feet and immediately went into the dressing room to get looked at by Canucks medical staff.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 25-year-old center never returned to the game and has since been ruled out for Canucks games with a concussion. This injury added to the Canucks' offensive woes, as they were already missing star center Elias Pettersson and winger Nils Hoglander.

After a dominant 6-2 win over the Blackhawks, Kiefer Sherwood sent a warning to Jason Dickenson.

"(Dickinson) is going to have to answer the bell next year because I know we don't play them again, but that was a dirty hit," he said.

Ad

Read more: Canucks' Sherwood sends intimidating message to Hawks' Jason Dickinson for his "dirty hit" on Filip Chytil

The Canucks are not scheduled to face off against the Blackhawks again this season. Sherwood will hope to drop the gloves against Dickinson in that game, in retaliation for his hit on Chytil.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama