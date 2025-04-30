Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev raised eyebrows with his postgame comment saying, "We're up 3-2, I think we're fine" after Toronto's 4-0 shutout loss at home against the Ottawa Senators in Game 5. The defeat at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday cuts the Leafs' series lead with Game 6 shifting back to Ottawa.

Tanev's seemingly relaxed attitude didn't sit well with many anxious Leafs fans. Toronto held a commanding 3-0 advantage to start the series, but the Senators have fought back with back-to-back wins. After being stifled by the Sens, Tanev's "we're fine" quote struck a nerve for some.

One fan said on X/Twitter:

"This is a losers mentality. As a Leafs fan, I’m starting to see the cracks resurface from past Leafs teams."

Another fan wrote:

"That’s the problem lol. They think they’re fine instead of being scared and playing with desperation."

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"It's not like all those wins were convincing. Ottawa could've won two of those games with just a slight change of fate. Not sure if this mindset is the best but I understand why it's what is publicly said," one fan wrote.

"THIS IS NOT THE MINDSET??? MY GOD THIS TEAM F**KING BLOWS," another fan said.

"Let’s see if the calm, steadying presence of guys like Tanev can reel in these Leafs," a fan commented.

"Everyone acting like we lost the series already. not good losing 2 in a row but we lead 3-2 and there’s still game 6. Calm down," another fan said.

The Senators got goals from Tim Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk, Thomas Chabot and Dylan Cozens. Linus Ullmark stopped all 27 shots he faced, while Anthony Stolarz made 15 saves in the loss.

Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube on 4-0 loss to Senators

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube felt they had a good start to the game despite Ottawa scoring first, but said the Senators defended well after getting the early lead.

He pointed to a bad play on the power play as a turning point, saying the Leafs needed to be more direct and generate more shots on net with the man advantage.

When asked about the team's history of playoff struggles in closeout games, Berube downplayed any concerns, saying via mapleleafshotstove.com:

"I am not feeling anything. Our group was focused and ready to go. I liked our start to the game. I thought our first period was good. I don’t sense that at all. We are up 3-2 in the series."

Toronto will look to close out the series in Game 6 at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Thursday.

