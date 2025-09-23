"Chuck gave everyone a fake trade": Sam Reinhart reveals Matthew Tkachuk joked about Brad Marchand's trade package

Brad Marchand's trade to the Florida Panthers at the trade deadline was a game-changer for the club. Bringing in a seasoned player like Marchand was instrumental in securing back-to-back Stanley Cup titles.

In a recent TSN interview, Marchand and Sam Reinhart chat about the team's Cup celebration and their friendship. During the conversation, Reinhart shared Matthew Tkachuk's playful joke about the trade package for Marchand.

(0:23 onwards)

"I think it took about 3 hours after the deadline to actually figure out what happened. First thing I texted you, I said, "Is this is this happening?" You just gave me the eye emojis. So, at least I knew we had you. We just didn't know what we gave up. Obviously, Chuck came and gave everyone a fake trade before we went to bed. So, yeah, he came in and said in a different time zone," Reinhart said.

Tkachuk jokingly told the team that Mackie Samoskevich and Eetu Loustarinen were traded, causing a brief panic.

"Samo [Samoskevich] gets traded for Samo and Lucy [Luostorainen]. And Lucy's wife was getting followed by some Boston fangirl accounts. Lucy was sitting there panicking for a little bit. So, it was it was it was funny," he continued.

Reinhart noted that the trade shifted the team's mindset, as adding players like Marchand and Seth Jones transformed them into underdogs, ready to defend their title.

Defenseman Seth Jones was another key acquisition made by the Panthers during the trade deadline. He was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Brad Marchand opens up about why contract negotiations with Boston Bruins fell through

Brad Marchand expressed his desire to remain with the Boston Bruins but was unwilling to accept a short-term deal, which ultimately led to his trade to the Florida Panthers.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Marchand explained (via Boston Hockey Now):

"I was never going to take a one or two-year deal. Not even a three-year deal. That just wasn’t in the cards. I want to play as long as I can. That’s the main reason why it didn’t work out in Boston. I want to play until I get kicked out of the league.”

After winning his second Stanley Cup, Brad Marchand was signed to a six-year, $31.5 million contract extension by the Panthers.

