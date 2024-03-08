"Coke dealers are very excited about this one": NHL fans react to Evgeny Kuznetsov's trade to Carolina Hurricanes

The Washington Capitals traded forward Evgeny Kuznetsov to the Carolina Hurricanes ahead of the NHL trade deadline. The Hurricanes acquired Kuznetsov in exchange for a 2025 third-round draft pick, with the Capitals retaining 50% of his $7.8 million salary for the next season.

The trade sparked plenty of reactions from NHL fans, particularly one who commented:

"Raleigh coke dealers are very excited about this one."

While meant humorously, the comment touches on Kuznetsov's complicated past with substance abuse issues. Kuznetsov was suspended for four years by the IIHF for testing positive for cocaine in 2019.

A video surfaced on social media showing Kuznetsov seated beside two rows of white powder, prompting Kuznetsov to take a drug test, which led to the ban.

Another fan praised Carolina for adding Evgeny Kuznetsov:

The Hurricanes next face the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at Prudential Center.

Evgeny Kuznetsov on 4-years ban

Evgeny Kuznetsov released an official statement in August 2019 after the IIHF announced a four-year ban.

“Representing my country has always been so close to my heart and something I take so much pride in. Not being able to put that sweater on for four years is very hard to take,” Kuznetsov said.

“I have disappointed so many people that are important to me, including my family, teammates and friends. From the first day I took the ice in D.C., the Washington Capitals organization and our fans have been nothing but great to me and my family.

"I feel absolutely terrible for letting you down. I realize that the only way I can win you back is to take ownership of my situation and my actions from this point forward,” he added.

The NHL did not punish Evgeny Kuznetsov for the positive test, as it does not consider the substance performance-enhancing.

“Unlike the IIHF, cocaine is not considered a performance-enhancing drug and is therefore not a Prohibited Substance under the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program,” NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said in the statement.

It remains to be seen whether Kuznetsov’s move will benefit the Hurricanes as they strive to strengthen their team in their quest for the Stanley Cup.