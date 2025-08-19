  • home icon
Cole Caufield recaps his offseason downtime of attending Wimbledon, golfing, & more with Trevor Zegras & Habs teammates

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 19, 2025 06:03 GMT
Cole Caufield recaps his offseason downtime of attending Wimbledon, golfing, & more with Trevor Zegras & Habs teammates [via IG/@colecaufield]

Habs forward Cole Caufield has been spending downtime with family and friends in the summer. On Monday, he shared a carousel of photos on Instagram recapping his offseason.

One of the first shots showed him sitting at the wheel of a boat. The next photo moved to the golf course where Caufield and a playing partner teed off as the sun set in the background.

Another shot returned to the lake, with Caufield lounging on the boat alongside his brother Brock Caufield. He then posted a picture of himself walking with Trevor Zegras. The following click saw him in the city with ex-teammate Christian Dvorak as they crossed the street.

The carousel continued with Caufield training in the gym, followed by a rink-side photo where he sat with Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson. He also posted a clip from his trip abroad to Wimbledon capturing the action on Centre Court. The final image circled back to golf showing Caufield putting on the green.

Cole Caufield linked up with Chris Wideman and Michael Smith at a private golf club

Earlier this summer, Cole Caufield enjoyed a sunny Sunday on the greens in Georgia. Caufield shared a series of Instagram stories from the Ohoopee Match Club in Cobbtown where he was joined by teammate Chris Wideman and close friend Michael Smith.

The group spent the day walking the private members-only course which is known for its match-play format and quiet 3,500-acre setting. One photo showed the three strolling down a wide fairway, another captured Caufield posing with his club and a final image showed a glowing sunset as they wrapped up their round.

Caufield is coming off a decent season with the Canadiens where he played all 82 games and posted 37 goals and 33 assists for 70 points. Montreal finished with a 40-31-11 record and made the playoffs as a wild card, but were eliminated in the first round by the Washington Capitals in five games.

At his end-of-season interview, the 24-year-old winger spoke about his growth and the team’s progress. While he mentioned that he doesn’t view himself as a veteran just yet in response to a question, he acknowledged that his experience makes him one of the leaders in the room. Caufield shared that the Canadiens plan to build on their strong finish and are ready for an even tougher challenge next season.

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
