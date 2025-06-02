In Photos: Cole Caufield links up with Chris Wideman and Michael Smith at private golf resort in Cobbtown, Georgia 

Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield spent part of his Sunday soaking up the sun on the greens of a private golf course in Georgia. Caufield shared a series of stories on his Instagram from the Ohoopee Match Club in Cobbtown, where he was joined by teammate Chris Wideman and close friend Michael Smith.

The trio was seen enjoying a relaxed round of golf at the members-only resort, known for its walking-only course, match-play format and serene layout nestled across a 3,500-acre estate.

One of the photos showed the three walking down a wide fairway under clear skies, while another saw Caufield posing mid-course with his club in hand. A third image featured a golden-hued sunset as the group wrapped up their day on the course.

via Instagram /@colecaufield

Ohoopee Match Club is among the top-ranked golf courses in the U.S. and offers a unique experience with its optional “Whiskey Route,” a special kind of four-hole stretch.

Cole Caufield had a decent showing this season where he played all 82 games, scoring 37 goals and 33 assists for 70 points. Meanwhile, the Habs finished 40-31-11 with 91 points and made the playoffs as a wild card. They were eliminated in the first round by the Washington Capitals in five games.

Cole Caufield opens up on taking leadership role in the locker room

During the season-end interview, Cole Caufield reviewed both his personal and the Montreal Canadiens’ team performance. He expressed pride in the team’s ability to stay united and continue fighting until the end.

He also admitted making progress and learning throughout the season. When asked about his role as a veteran on the team at age 24, Caufield noted that with his experience, he might be considered a ‘veteran’ compared to some teammates but sees himself only as slightly more experienced.

“I don’t think there’s, you know, you’d say that,” Caufield said. “I think it’s just growing as a leader, um, as, as a teammate. So I think I just want to, you know, keep helping the group, keep pushing the group.”

“And I think we got a lot of leaders on this team. And, you know, might be a veteran compared to some of the guys on the team,” he added.

Caufield also mentioned the team plans to build on its strong finish this season. He expects the next season to be tougher as all teams improve, but he believes the Canadiens are prepared to face the challenge.

