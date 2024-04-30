"Colorado has just demoralized this team" - PK Subban gives up on Winnipeg Jets amid elimination scare, hails Avs as Stanley Cup favorites

The Winnipeg Jets are trailing 1-3 in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and former NHL professional PK Subban believes the Colorado Avalanche will end up eliminating the Jets, largely due to their ‘championship pedigree’.

While speaking on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday, Subban picked the Colorado-Winnipeg series as one of the ties to watch out for in round 1 of the playoffs. While acknowledging Winnipeg's strong season, Subban suggested that Colorado might hold the advantage as the more formidable team. He said:

"Winnipeg has been great, has been so good all year, but man, I mean, I want to see if Winnipeg's got any more fight left, but Colorado has just demoralized this team."

Expand Tweet

He then referenced an earlier prediction he made about the New York Rangers potentially winning the President's Trophy despite not being the best team overall.

“If we rewind and go back earlier this season, I took a lot of heat when I said that the Rangers might win the President's Trophy, but they're not the best team in the league. And a lot of people wanted to hang me up on my ankles off that Empire State Building in New York for saying that," Subban humorously remarked.

The NHL analyst also mentioned how the championship pedigree of the Avalanche has shown in the playoffs time and again.

Subban was quite confident in his take and it will take a massive turnaround for the Jets if they are to keep their playoff hopes alive.

PK Subban lavishes praise on Cale Makar ahead of Game 5 against Winnipeg Jets

While speaking of the Avalanche’s chances of coming out on top as Stanley Cup favorites, PK Subban did not mince words, acknowledging Cale Makar’s contributions to the team.

He heaped praises on the defenseman and even labeled him the best player in his position since the great Bobby Orr.

“Cale Makar is the best defenseman since Bobby Orr to play in the game the way he plays. You see, coast to coast in the playoffs, this guy's an absolute stud. Absolute stud, and it's showing,” Subban said.

Expand Tweet

He mentioned that the championship pedigree of the entire team as a whole has risen to the forefront and that’s an important aspect of playoff hockey. Subban went on to admire Clae Makar’s game on the ice and his ability to make his team seem better.

"He [Makar] doesn't get enough credit for how he plays defensively. But my goodness, offensively, his skating ability, his ability to see the ice, and make his team seem better is second to no one right now and he really deserves that type of credit," PK Subban remarked.

The Winnipeg Jets will take on the Avalanche in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup playoff at the Canada Life Center. It remains to be seen if Subban’s prediction comes true this time as well.