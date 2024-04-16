"Not the curse of President’s Cup" - New York Rangers fans react as team clinches Presidents’ Trophy for best record in season

The New York Rangers secured the 2024 Presidents' Trophy with a 4-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night. The win cemented their impressive 55-23-4 record, totaling 114 points for the season.

Despite the Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars sitting at 111 points, they have only one game remaining, making it impossible for them to surpass the Rangers.

As the news of the Rangers' achievement spread, fans took to social media to express their thoughts.

Alluding to the so-called Presidents' Trophy curse, a fan commented:

"Noooooooo..... not the curse of the President's cup......... lol."

This superstition suggests that teams winning the trophy, awarded to the team with the best regular-season record, often underperform in the playoffs. Since the trophy's introduction in 1985, only eight teams have won the Presidents' Trophy and the Stanley Cup in the same season.

However, Rangers fans remain optimistic, as their team has a history of defying the curse. In 1993-1994, the Rangers won the Presidents' Trophy and the Stanley Cup.

Here are some fan reactions to the Rangers’ clinching the Presidents' Trophy:

"What an absolutely tremendous season for our #nyr now let’s go out and bring home the real hardware in June."

"Exciting times for Rangers fans, for sure. Hopefully, this is their time to win the Cup." one fan wrote.

"The only trophy the rangers will win this year." another fan wrote.

"Oh look. They won the lamar jackson award of excellence. Great job rangers." a user wrote.

"Great win! The Rangers were on." one fan wrote on X.

"Aw yes, baby. Let's get busy bringing Lord Stanley's cup back to the Garden." another fan commented.

"BRING HOME THE CUP." a fan wrote.

New York Rangers 4-0 win over the Senators

Right from the outset, the New York Rangers took control of the game and never looked back as they defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-0. The Rangers came outshooting the Senators 7-1 in the opening period.

Despite the Sens' attempt to push back later in the frame, it was the Rangers that struck first. Chris Kreider set up Jack Roslovic for a 2-on-1 goal to give New York a 1-0 lead after the first period.

In the second, Kaapo Kakko took a penalty but the New York Rangers' penalty kill delivered. Kreider and Adam Fox executed a beautiful passing play that ended with Fox scoring shorthanded, doubling New York's advantage to 2-0.

Just over four minutes in the third period, Artemi Panarin tipped in a Ryan Lindgren shot for his 49th goal of the season. With about seven minutes left, Alexis Lafrenière scored his 28th of the year off a feed from Panarin, who notched his 120th point of the campaign with the assist.

Between the pipes, Igor Shesterkin was stellar once again for the New York Rangers, stopping all 34 Senators shots to record the shutout. Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves for Ottawa in the losing effort.

