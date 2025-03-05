"Columbus overpaid for a boxer" "That's a massive contract": NHL fans react as Blue Jackets re-sign Mathieu Olivier on six-year contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets raised eyebrows around the NHL by signing forward Mathieu Olivier to a six-year, $18 million contract extension. The deal carries a $3 million cap hit and includes a 10-team no-trade clause.

Olivier's salary will decrease slightly yearly from $4 million next season to $2.4 million in the final three years.

Fans reacted strongly to the Blue Jackets committing long term and spending so much on Olivier.

"At that price, #GoHabsGo would probably be out. Great deal for Olivier. No way he could turn that down," one fan tweeted.

"Overpay but who gives a fuck I doubt Columbus is going right up against the cap any time soon and when they are this contract won’t be an issue," another fan tweeted.

"Over paid? Yes. But he has some skill for being a goon. Plus, CBJ has tons of cap space right now," a user tweeted.

"The 8th guy off the bench in the NBA makes more than that. Hahahahahaha," another user tweeted.

In 61 games this season, Olivier scored 12 goals and 21 points while racking up a whopping 113 penalty minutes. He was in the last year of a two-year deal carrying a $1.1 million cap hit and was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer before signing his extension.

Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell on re-signing Mathieu Olivier

Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell expressed excitement about re-signing forward Mathieu Olivier to a multi-year contract extension.

"Mathieu Olivier has emerged as a key contributor on and off the ice thanks to his work ethic, dedication, leadership and other intangibles that are critical to a team’s success," Waddell said, via TSN.

Ensuring that Mathieu remains a Blue Jacket was a priority for us and we are ecstatic that he and his family will be part of our Blue Jackets family for many years."

Olivier has played the last three seasons with Columbus. He started his NHL career with the Nashville Predators. In 229 career games, he has 25 goals and 55 points.

