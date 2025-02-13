Mathieu Olivier picks 'toughest player' in NHL following his fight with 6'2" Leafs winger

On Tuesday, Mathieu Olivier talked about the toughest players in the NHL. In December 2024, Olivier fought twice in one game against the Boston Bruins. He first fought Mark Kastelic early in the game. Later, after a hard hit on Charlie McAvoy, he fought Nikita Zadorov. However, Olivier named Toronto Maple Leafs winger Ryan Reaves among the toughest players he has fought in the league

When asked if he is the toughest during his appearance on "The Cam & Strick Podcast," Mathieu Olivier said he is "up there" but named other strong players. He mentioned Nicolas Deslauriers, Ryan Reaves (height 6'2"), Arber Xhekaj, Ross Johnston, and Marcus Foligno.

"I'm up there," Olivier said. "I still think that there are some guys in the league that are really, really tough. I think Deslauriers (Nicolas Deslauriers) is up there; I think (Ryan) Reaves has still got it—obviously, he's been doing it for a while and is still there. (Arber) Xhekaj's a tough kid. You know, Ross Johnston, for me, doesn’t get enough credit for how tough he is.

"I'm sure I’m forgetting a few—Marcus Foligno. You know, those are guys that are really tough guys. So whenever you can hang with those guys, then yeah, I think you’re a tough guy. But those guys are still there."

Mathieu Olivier is in his sixth NHL season with the Columbus Blue Jackets. This season, he has reached career highs with 10 goals and 18 points in 56 games. He has also recorded 99 penalty minutes, the most in his career. His average ice time has increased to 14 and a half minutes.

Mathieu Olivier's impressive play in Columbus' loss to NYR

The Columbus Blue Jackets lost 4-3 to the New York Rangers at home. Mathieu Olivier recorded seven shots on goal playing his recent highest 20:06 minutes of ice time.

Arthur Kaliyev scored first with a wraparound goal. Kent Johnson tied it with a sharp-angle shot from Zach Werenski’s pass. Justin Danforth made it 2-1 by deflecting a Jack Johnson shot.

In the second period, Mika Zibanejad tied the game during 4-on-4 play with a goal from Adam Fox’s pass. James van Riemsdyk gave Columbus a 3-2 lead with a backdoor tap-in from Damon Severson.

Early in the third, Urho Vaakanainen tied it 3-3 with a deflection. Will Cuylle scored the game-winner late in the third from the right circle. Columbus has lost four games in a row.

