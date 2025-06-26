Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard reportedly declined an invitation from Team Canada to participate in the World Championship, held in Sweden and Denmark last month.
After a challenging 2024-25 NHL season where he played all 82 games, scoring 23 goals and 67 points, Bedard felt the physical and mental toll of the season and opted to prioritize improving specific aspects of his game.
Connor Bedard expressed no regret over his decision not to play with Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon. Bedard felt that focusing on his offseason training was the best choice to prepare for the upcoming season.
“I was at peace with my decision not to. When you get an opportunity like that, it’s hard not to go," Bedard said via The Athletic. "I love playing hockey and I knew a lot of guys over there and knew how special that opportunity was, to play for your country."
"But for me, I felt the best decision to feel the best for next year and put myself in the best position for Oct. 5 or whenever our first game is, was not to go this year. You want to be there, you miss out. But I feel good about the decision, for sure.”
Team Canada was eliminated in the quarterfinals by co-host Denmark in a 2-1 upset, marking the first time since 2014 that Canada did not finish in the top four. Meanwhile, the United States won the tournament, defeating Switzerland 1-0 in overtime in the gold medal game.
Connor Bedard shares his thoughts about potential contract extension with Hawks
Connor Bedard is entering the final year of his three-year, $2.85 million entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks, signed in July 2023.
He addressed the possibility of a contract extension, noting that he prefers to keep such discussions private.
"l keep that pretty close to my chest," Bedard told The Athletic's Mark Lazerus. "We have a great relationship and everyone knows I want to be a Hawk as long as I'm playing. And I know they appreciate me and want me with the team." "Anything can happen, but the relationship with me and the team is really strong."
Bedard, drafted first overall by the Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL draft, has accumulated 128 points through 45 goals and 83 assists in 150 career games. Last term, he notched 67 points (23 goals, 44 assists).
