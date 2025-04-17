Connor Bedard doesn't mince words about his skating speed potentially reaching that of Nathan MacKinnon or Connor McDavid

Chicago Blackhawks rising star Connor Bedard talked about improving his game for next season by boosting his skating skills this summer.
In an X post, Blackhawks beat reporter Charlie Roumeliotis quoted the Blackhawks sophomore stating:
“I don’t think I’m slow but probably kind of average speed. I’m not ever going to be MacKinnon or McDavid or anyone like that, but if I can gain another step, it puts guys on their heels a little more, and with the way I think the game, that could be a huge plus for me and help me create more.”
Connor Bedard could be in tough, trying to match players like Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon. According to NHL Edge, McDavid has a top speed of 23.97 mph. This season, he’s registered 442 bursts in which he’s topped 20 mph.
Here’s a look at McDavid’s numbers:
Similarly, MacKinnon clocked in at a top speed of 23.83 mph with 547 bursts over 20 mph. Here’s a look at MacKinnon’s NHL Edge profile:
Let’s now look at Bedard’s NHL Edge profile:
While McDavid and MacKinnon’s skating skills put them in the 99th percentile, Bedard falls below 50. As such, improving his skating skills this offseason is something that could give Bedard a huge edge moving forward in his career.
Considering that Bedard is still 19 years old, there’s plenty of time for the second-year center to continue bolstering his skills.
Connor Bedard committed to staying with Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard reiterated his desire to remain with the Chicago Blackhawks long-term. During his end-of-year media availability, the Blackhawks’ top-line center expressed his desire to remain in Chicago for the long haul:
"I've said it so many times, I love being here and the city, the people. Even before I got drafted, I was embraced like one of their own."
Bedard, the 2023 first-overall pick, will be entering the final year of his entry-level deal next season. After that, he’s eligible to become a restricted free agent. While there is always the risk of an offer sheet, the Blackhawks would do well to just lock him up long-term.
Bedard doubled down by stating:
“I've said it a hundred times, I love it here," he said. "I have a great relationship with Kyle and everyone. I don't even know what to expect with that. ... I'm not too worried about any of that. I know that I want to be here for a long time."
If things go right, Bedard and the Blackhawks could have an ongoing relationship for the foreseeable future. So, it remains to be seen if and when contract extension talks emerge for Chicago’s most valuable asset.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama