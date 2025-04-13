  • home icon
  • Connor Bedard, Tyler Toffoli and other NHL stars pen heartfelt messages for Pat Maroon, Alec Martinez on their retirement

By Tushaar Kuthiala
Modified Apr 13, 2025 17:33 GMT
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks - Source: Imagn
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Patrick Maroon (77) and Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alec Martinez (25) hug after the game against the Winnipeg Jets at United Center. (Credit: IMAGN)

NHL players took to social media to commemorate Pat Maroon and Alec Martinez's retirement. The two veteran Chicago Blackhawks players made their final NHL appearances during Chicago’s last home game against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Many NHL players, including current and former teammates of Maroon and Martinez, posted special messages on Instagram when the news about their retirement game was revealed.

Rookie sensation Connor Bedard posted two pics featuring the duo on Instagram and tagged Maroon.

“Legend @pattymaroon,” Bedard wrote.

San Jose Sharks right wing Tyler Toffoli reposted the announcement about Martinez’s final game with a similar one-word caption.

“Legend,” it read.
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Yanni Gourde also congratulated his ex-teammate Pat Maroon.

“Congrats big rig on your amazing career!” Gourde wrote.
“Hell of a career,” St. Louis Blues winger Mathieu Joseph posted.
“Congrats,” PWHL player Hilary Knight captioned her post.
(Credit: IG/@_connorbedard, @hilaryknight, @tofff73, @mathyjoz21, @yannigourde18, IMAGN)
After the game on Saturday, Maroon spoke to reporters and said he was glad Martinez was there with him that night.

“I'm so happy that I got to share it with Marty tonight,” Maroon said via ESPN. “A guy that's a big-time player, scored big-time goals. Hell of a hockey player, competitor."

The Blackhawks lost 5–4 overtime to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Chicago Blackhawks hold special ceremony for Pat Maroon and Alec Martinez

The Chicago Blackhawks commemorated the duo’s retirement by playing special reels during the first-period time-out for Maroon and the third-period time-out for Martinez. The reels featured highlights from the players’ careers.

Both Maroon and Martinez are three-time Stanley Cup winners. Maroon won the championship in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues and in 2020 and 2021 with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The veteran left wing, who spent 14 seasons in the NHL, has 126 goals and 197 assists in 848 games. He had signed a one-year, $1.3-million contract with the Blackhawks before the current season.

Martinez won the Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014 and the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. The veteran defenseman has 88 goals and 201 assists in 868 games since his debut in the 2009-10 season.

“Congrats to the legendary Alec Martinez on a phenomenal career,” the Blackhawks’ post read.

Martinez signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Blackhawks in July 2024. He famously scored the game-winning goals in the Western Conference final and the Stanley Cup championship game in 2014.

Tushaar Kuthiala

Tushaar Kuthiala

Tushaar Kuthiala is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over a decade of experience in the field. Tushaar was an avid ice skater in his childhood and his love of competitive sports and background in writing led him to sports journalism.

Tushaar doesn't have a favorite NHL team as such, which allows him to watch and write from a truly neutral perspective. If he had to pick, Tushaar most enjoys watching the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers.

Wayne Gretsky, Bobby Orr and Alexander Ovechkin are Tushaar's favorite players of all time. Their highlights reels, stats and accolades speak for themselves.

When not working, Tushaar writes fiction and reads books and manga.

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
